MISSOULA — “This is the real two-one. The real two-one.”
Justin Ford made sure to repeat that for emphasis as he patted Marcus Knight on the shoulder pads following Montana’s football practice on Monday. The love and respect drew a smile from both Ford, who wears No. 21 on defense, and Knight, who wears No. 21 on offense.
That number was on highlight after highlight in 2021 as Justin Ford intercepted nine passes, scored three defensive touchdowns and became a unanimous All-American. At the same time, that number was nowhere to be found on offense as Knight was relegated to the sideline due to an injury that has prevented the running back from playing since he was an All-American in 2019.
Knight is now back on the field going through spring camp as he works his way back to being the player he was when he set the school’s single-season records for rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns while helping UM reach the FCS quarterfinals. But the redshirt junior doesn’t want to settle for being the same player he was. He wants to be better.
“After 2019, I wanted more, I wasn’t too happy with it,” he said. “Especially team-wise, there’s more for the team to achieve, and I know I can help. It’s kind of cheesy, but I’m almost willing to die out there for this team. I’m ready to go, and I think the best is yet to come.”
It’s been a long road since Knight got hurt while making the type of cut he’s made thousands of times in his playing days. As he made that cut in spring 2021, he felt an explosion in his knee. He looked down at his knee while flying through the air for what was a couple seconds but felt like much longer for him before he landed on the turf.
The diagnosis was a full torn ACL and a partially torn meniscus. He already had the fall 2020 season postponed to the spring because of COVID, and now he had to sit out the spring 2021 season. While he was optimistic about returning at some point in the fall 2021 season, he knew it was for the best to not rush his return.
It was the first serious injury that forced him to miss time. He couldn’t try to play through that injury, like he had when he sprained a knee or broke a wrist. So, he spent time playing the guitar, learning the drums and watching horror movies in addition to doing rehab, giving other running backs pointers and watching road games alone at home thinking about how he could’ve helped in specific situations.
While mentally challenging, the time away from the field allowed Knight to grow physically. He’ll be playing at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds after previously being 6-foot and around 185 or 190 pounds. He feels he’ll be more durable taking and giving hits, but he still needs to see how his body handles that.
“I was a completely different person in 2019,” he said. “Just growing up, I’m more physically mature. I’ve been through a lot the last couple years, so I’m more mentally mature. I just feel different. I feel ready, like I’m ready to play. Now I really want to play because I know it can be taken away, so I’m just ready to go out there and go as hard as I can on every play.”
Knight is still working his way to being able to do that. He’s taking handoffs and doing route running but hasn’t yet done full-contact drills. It’s more about movement and agility rehab outside after he’s done his lifting rehab inside, which is giving him more and more mental confidence as he sees improvements in things like his squatting and running.
With eight more spring practices to go, Knight is hoping he can be a full participant in team drills by the end of camp. Montana coach Bobby Hauck doesn’t feel he has to rush back Knight because there’s a lot of time before the season starts for him to get reps in player-run practices over the summer and in fall camp.
Knight also doesn’t need to take a large quantity of reps in the spring because Montana needs to get its younger guys live reps going full speed in the spring so the game slows down for them. Those guys are sophomores Xavier Harris and Isaiah Childs, who took on bigger roles but dealt with their own injuries in 2021, and redshirt freshman Colter Janacaro.
Sophomore Nick Ostmo will also need to take some reps as he works his way to returning after missing the vast majority of the season with injury. He had been Knight’s backup in 2019, and the absence of both those guys made the Griz less dynamic running the ball in the fall.
Barring injury, Hauck believes the running backs could be a strength of the team. Eli Gillman, a highly touted running back out of Minnesota, will join the team in the fall, increasing the competition for playing time.
Knight isn’t too worried about getting his reps, and Hauck is optimistic about what is to come.
“He’s one of my favorite guys because he doesn’t want to talk things to death, he wants to go to work,” Hauck said about Knight. “I think his best football is in his future.”
