Taylor Bray of league champion Northern Colorado was named the MVP of the Big Sky Conference soccer tournament.

Alexa Coyle of regular-season champion Montana was named to the team, as was Brittany Delridge of Eastern Washington, a Missoula Sentinel graduate.

Others named to the team were Maddie Barkow, Northern Colorado; Ashley Franza, Northern Colorado; Mackenzie Bray, Northern Colorado; Lexi Pulley, Northern Colorado; Kelsee Winston, Eastern Washington; Madison Kem, Eastern Washington; Maddie Morgan, Eastern Washington; Kayla Terhune, Northern Arizona; Erika Munoz, Sacramento State.

