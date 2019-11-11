Taylor Bray of league champion Northern Colorado was named the MVP of the Big Sky Conference soccer tournament.
Alexa Coyle of regular-season champion Montana was named to the team, as was Brittany Delridge of Eastern Washington, a Missoula Sentinel graduate.
Others named to the team were Maddie Barkow, Northern Colorado; Ashley Franza, Northern Colorado; Mackenzie Bray, Northern Colorado; Lexi Pulley, Northern Colorado; Kelsee Winston, Eastern Washington; Madison Kem, Eastern Washington; Maddie Morgan, Eastern Washington; Kayla Terhune, Northern Arizona; Erika Munoz, Sacramento State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.