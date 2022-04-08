HAMILTON — Over the course of three plays, Montana defensive lineman Kale Edwards batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage, recorded a sack and was in on another sack with fellow D-lineman Garrett Hustedt.
The defense ruled the day in the spring game, particularly in the trenches and in the secondary. The Griz intercepted three passes, had several more breakups and allowed only two touchdown passes.
The offensive and defensive fronts were UM’s two biggest question marks heading into the spring game. They’re the two areas where improvements could help the Griz take the next step and move past the quarterfinals, where their past two seasons have ended.
“I thought we looked quick off the ball on the defensive side,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said after the 60-minute scrimmage. “I didn’t think we looked as sharp on the offensive side. A lot of those guys haven’t played a ton of snaps together, so that probably plays into that a little bit. I thought it was solid.”
Edwards, a sophomore who’s moved from linebacker to defensive end, finished with four tackles for loss and two sacks. Hustedt, a Nebraska transfer who is playing defensive end after being a linebacker, made a handful of plays and is somebody who Hauck has noted that “early observations are really favorable for him” as the Griz replace Joe Babros and Justin Belknap.
Sophomore Noah Kaschmitter, who played some last year as a third-string defensive tackle, also batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. The Griz focused on giving plays to their younger guys on both sides of the ball, while more proven players like defensive end Jacob McGourin and defensive tackles Eli Alford and Alex Gubner didn’t play.
The defensive front and secondary fed off each other. Disruptiveness on the line limited the time cornerbacks and safeties needed to cover. Strong coverage on the back end gave defensive linemen time to get to the quarterback.
Junior safety TraJon Cotton intercepted a Kris Brown pass tipped by cornerback Justin Ford in the end zone. Cornerback Corbin Walker picked off a Kris Brown pass that was tipped by senior linebacker Michael Matthews after a leaping Edwards got in Brown's face. Dylan Simmons picked off a pass by Daniel Britt in the end zone. Cornerback Trevin Grandey Gradney and safety Ryder Meyer, were also in on some breakups.
“The whole defense looks good,” Edwards said. “The coverage is good. Then that forces the quarterback to hold onto the ball a little bit longer and us D-linemen get to make a play. I think we’ve got some great depth on the line. Yeah, some guys were out, but they’ll all be back. It’s exciting to see where everybody’s going to be this fall.”
The success of the defensive front in specific and the defense in general could mean the offense and the offensive line played poorly, but that’s not entirely the case.
For one, the O-line is a work in progress trying to replace three starters who combined for 85 starts, and the Grizzlies’ two returning starters played on a separate line than two of their highly recruited underclassmen. Junior center AJ Forbes and junior left guard Hunter Mayginnes, who have 25 of the 26 starts among O-linemen on the roster, were on a line with left tackle Kevin Good, right guard Kukila Lincoln and right tackle Declan McCabe, all three of whom are redshirt freshmen.
Sophomore Brandon Casey, who was heavily recruited by Oregon State, played right tackle and sophomore Colin Dreis, who received interest from Arizona, played left tackle on a line with senior left guard Cody Kanouse, junior center Gerrit Bloemendaal and redshirt freshman right guard Liam Brown. Hauck has praised the athleticism of the O-line group despite their inexperience and noted earlier in camp that Casey “hasn’t disappointed.”
Casey and Dreis looked like they held up well on some plays when they were put in one-on-one blocking situations on the edge. Brown brought some size and strength to the interior at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds as a redshirt freshman.
“My expectation was they come out, work and try hard every day, so yeah, they did that,” Hauck said of his evaluation of the offensive line this spring. “In terms of analyzing how far along they are, I feel pretty good about it.”
He added: “I thought as a group they did a pretty good job. I’m not big into singling anybody out as good or bad. I thought as a group they made progress. I think we’ll be fine there.”
The Griz are trying to fill those holes while a transfer quarterback, Lucas Johnson, learns the offense. He played with the line that had the returning starters in the first half. The lines switched in the second half as Kris Brown got to play with that group of linemen.
It didn’t help the offense that it was a windy day, especially in the first half, which may have affected some passes that were overthrown and underthrown. The Griz were also without many of their top offensive skill players as youngsters got more reps.
Further, the play calling was simplified on both sides of the ball. Hauck estimated that neither the offense nor defense ran more than five different play calls, and there was no game prep by either side about what to expect.
“I think it’s hard to play offense when you’re not game planning,” Hauck said. “It was good, I thought, it wasn’t a penalty bowl or anything like that. You can read what you want into it. I’m not going to take too much out of tonight.”
Notes
Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Fontes caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brown and a 50-yard pass from Daniel Britt with redshirt freshman cornerback Dylan Simmons in coverage. Three plays later, Simmons got an interception in the end zone and ran it back for what was ruled a touchdown. Fontes was pushed out of bounds and ran behind the bench players to hustle for a tackle of Simmons before the end zone.
"Aaron’s doing a good job," Hauck said. "He’s doing a good job in school. He’s doing a good job in the playbook. He’s got great ability. He can really run. He does a lot of good things. I think the sky’s kind of the limit for him."
Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Simpson showed his hands and footwork when he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Johnson on a fade route with Autjoe Soe in tight coverage. It was the first score of the game and came in the third quarter.
Redshirt freshman running back Colter Janacaro ran for a 7-yard touchdown on the final play. His 13 carries and 40 rushing yards were both the most of any player.
Junior linebacker Braxton Hill led all players with seven tackles.
Johnson was 10-of-20 passing for 34 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brown was 6-of-19 passing for one score and one pick.
Hauck wasn’t satisfied with the play of the specialists. Carver Gilman shanked a punt. An extra point was missed.
“The single biggest takeaway I’ve got from this spring would be I think we’re going to have a good football team,” Hauck said. “I think we’re going to be fun to watch. I think we’ve got great guys with great attitude, and I think we’ll have a good team.”
