MISSOULA — In the midst of a flurry of awards, Montana linebacker Dante Olson has added another to the trophy case.
Olson was named Defensive Player of the Year by the FCS Athletic Directors Association. He is the first Montana football player to take home the award, which is in coordination with the 13 FCS conferences.
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance took home the Offensive MVP award. Both players will be honored at the FCS Championship game with an on-field presentation ceremony.
Olson was the 2019 Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP and also a consensus first-team All-American. He is in the running for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS Defensive Player of the Year.
Olson finished the season with 179 total tackles, setting a Big Sky Conference record. He led the league in tackles each of the past two seasons and had 18 in a game on separate occasions.
