Montana linebacker Dante Olson made it five-for-five in All-America week, capping the five-day postseason awards blitz with his second straight first-team All-America selection from the American Football Coaches' Association, the organization announced Friday.
Olson has been named a first-team All-American by all five major FCS publications and organizations that provide All-America teams: HERO Sports, the Associated Press, the FCS Athletic Directors Association, STATS, and the AFCA to become a "consensus All-American."
With 14 stops against Weber State in the FCS quarterfinal, Olson broke the Big Sky Conference record for single-season tackles with 179, which also broke the school record he set his junior season. His total of 179 is currently the most tackles of any player in all levels of college football.
In just two seasons as a starter, Olson also became Montana's all-time tackling leader with 397 career stops, breaking Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer Vince Huntsberger's career total of 393.
On Jan. 10, Olson will travel to Frisco, Texas, to find out if he is to become Montana's third winner of the Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the FCS Defensive Player of the Year at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet.
