FARMINGTON, Utah – As a freshman in 2019, Aidan Diggs showed Griz fans what he was capable of when he scored at his first indoor championship, placing fifth in the heptathlon. The versatile athlete upped his repertoire — and his asset for his team — by placing third in the 10-event decathlon at last year's outdoor championship, earning his first All-Big Sky Conference nod.
Still just a sophomore, Diggs once again took the next step in his progression, being named the Big Sky Conference men's field athlete of the week on Monday.
Diggs, from Goodyear, Arizona, won the long jump at last weekend's Stacy Dragila Open in Pocatello, Idaho.
Competing in a crowded field of 20 jumpers — many of whom are from the Big Sky Conference — Diggs beat them all, leaping 23 feet, 10.75 inches. The mark was a career best by more than a foot, and even bigger, would have put him right on the cusp of scoring at last year's indoor championship; a season ago, Diggs placed 13th in the event.
To be at this point, so early in the season, is a sign of good things to come for the young, talented athlete.
Showing the versatility of the multi-event athlete that he is, Diggs didn't just perform strongly in the long jump last weekend. After finishing fourth in the preliminary round of the 60 meters, Diggs jumped to third place and trimmed down his time to sub-7 seconds in the finals (6.99). He also cleared 14-3.25 in the pole vault, a personal best and good for third place.
