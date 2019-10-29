MISSOULA — Montana will make its first trek to Portland State since 2017 when the Griz take on the Vikings at 3 p.m. MT Saturday in Hillsboro, Oregon.
The Grizzlies’ first-ever trip to Portland State came in 1965 and featured a 33-7 Montana win in a non-conference game. It had some unique circumstances around it.
First off, the game was played on Thanksgiving Day. As such, it was dubbed the inaugural Cranberry Bowl, which Portland State athletic director J. Neil (Skip) Stahley hoped would become an annual Thanksgiving Day battle between the Vikings and various teams.
Add to that, the Big Sky Conference, which was created just two years earlier in 1963, had rejected Portland State’s request to join the conference in the days leading up to the game. The Vikings were playing as an independent in 1963 after withdrawing from the Oregon Collegiate Conference. They sought to join a bigger conference as their enrollment approached 10,000.
Stahley said the decision by the Big Sky “is not disastrous” and “we expect to move forward in athletics whether we are in a conference or not,” according to the Corvallis Gazette Times. The Big Sky school presidents also passed on an application by Arizona State, now in the Pac-12, because they didn't want to expand the league beyond Montana, Montana State, Idaho, Idaho State, Gonzaga and Weber State "at this time," according to the Associated Press.
The Vikings weren't accepted into the Big Sky until 1996, bouncing around before then as an independent and a Division II team, moving up to Division I-AA, dropping back down to Division II and playing in the Western Football Conference before going independent again.
If the Vikings had added incentive to beat a Big Sky team after the rejection, they didn’t play like it. Montana posted a 33-7 beat-down in front of 3,018 fans in frigid temperatures “on a muddy and slippery field,” according to the Missoulian.
It was Portland State’s first game in what was called “Portland’s ancient Multnomah Stadium.” The stadium is now known as Providence Park and had been a home for the Vikings until they moved their home games from downtown to Hillsboro, Oregon, full time this season.
In 1965, Montana senior Paul Connelly ran for two touchdowns, including an 85-yard run that gave the Griz a 20-0 halftime lead. He finished with 110 yards on 22 carries.
The Griz built a 33-0 lead before Portland State scored in the final quarter against backups as all 35 of Montana’s players saw action. They intercepted four passes and recovered two fumbles, including one on Portland State’s first snap of the game
Montana finished with a 308-176 edge in yards and had held the Vikings to four first downs until its backup defenders came in. The Griz ran for 229 yards and four scores compared to the Vikings’ 60 yards on the ground.
Montana’s Terry Bergren finished 1965 with 24 catches, which was then the Big Sky single-season record. By comparison, current Griz receiver Jerry Louie-McGee caught 21 passes in a single game in 2016.
Montana finished the season 4-6 overall and third in the Big Sky under head coach Hugh Davidson. It was the Grizzlies’ best season since 1962, when they went 5-5.
Portland State ended the year at 3-6 overall and 0-3 against Big Sky teams. The Vikings also suffered a 74-6 loss to Weber State and a 27-7 defeat against Idaho State.
The Griz have owned the series, going 30-13 overall and 16-4 since the Vikings came into the conference 31 years after the Cranberry Bowl. However, Portland State has won two of the past three, including an unimaginable Griz loss in 2018 in Missoula on a 52-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.