MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team's home opener has been canceled, the athletic department announced Friday.
The Grizzlies were scheduled to play their first game at Dahlberg Arena on Nov. 14 against the University of Providence, an NAIA school, but the Big Sky Conference denied their waiver request to play two non-Division I teams this year. They'll now open their home slate Nov. 17 when they host St. Thomas as part of the Zootown Classic tournament.
"It is unfortunate we have to cancel a home game against an in-state opponent," Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said in a news release. "We are continuing to diligently look for a Division-I opponent to play, and would like to have a home game for our fans, but scheduling opponents to come to Missoula can be difficult in men's basketball.
"I am so grateful to Providence athletics director Doug Hashley and head coach Steve Keller. They have been so flexible and accommodating during this process."
Big Sky bylaws allow men's basketball teams to play two non-Division I teams each season. The Griz received an emergency waiver for a third such game last year after UNC Wilmington canceled the morning of their game.
In turn, the Big Sky limited UM to one non-Division I game this season, but the Griz sought a waiver, which was denied. Their only non-Division I game this season will come Nov. 22 when they host MSU-Northern.
"I understand the reasoning behind the limitation of non-Division-I opponents and can see why the waiver was denied," Haslam said. "However, we felt like last year was an anomaly. We were hopeful we could find another Division-I team to play in Missoula this season, but that just was not happening.
"Our student-athletes only have so many contests they are allowed to play in during their college careers, and just like we did last year when we quickly added a game after UNC Wilmington's cancellation, we want to do what we can to again provide those opportunities for them."
The Griz are currently scheduled to play 12 non-conference games followed by 18 Big Sky games. They open their 30-game schedule with road games Nov. 8 at Duquesne and Nov. 11 at Xavier.
They then return home Nov. 17-19 for the Zootown Classic, which is a three-game multi-team event that allows them to play 31 regular-season games instead of 28. The jewel of their non-conference slate is a game at Gonzaga on Dec. 20, the final game before they open Big Sky play Dec. 29 in Missoula against Eastern Washington.
Montana dominated at home with a 14-3 record last year while finishing 18-14 overall and 11-9 in conference play. The Grizzlies' campaign ended with a loss to Weber State in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals in Boise.
The Griz return four starters: second-team all-conference junior forward Josh Bannan, fifth-year senior forward Mack Anderson, junior guard Brandon Whitney and junior guard Lonnell Martin. Senior guard Josh Vazquez, who played in 31 games off the bench, also is back this year, as is junior forward Trey Lawrence, who played in just two games last season, and forward John Solomon, who redshirted last year.
The Grizzlies' roster makeover includes four transfers: senior guard Aanen Moody (Southern Utah and North Dakota), junior forward Dischon Thomas (Colorado State), junior guard Jonathan Brown (Central Methodist and Fresno Pacific), and junior forward Laolu Oke (MSU Denver). They added five freshmen: forwards Caden Bateman, Rhett Reynolds and Jaxon Nap, and guards Dorell Thomas and Isaiah Kerr.
