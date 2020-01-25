BOZEMAN — Montana competed in a dual meet against Idaho State and Montana State on Friday, coming away with eight event wins, including another school record in the men's weight throw.
Shawn Humphries continued his incredible start to his junior season by breaking his own school record. The Maple Valley, Washington, native broke an 18-year school record in the weight throw in December, only to break it again on Friday, reaching 62-4.5 in the weight throw.
"Shawn has great work ethic and is a great young man," head coach Brian Schweyen said. "He understands his events and he's not afraid to put the time in to be great. David Paul last year and Paul Barret this year have done a fantastic job working with him."
Humphries is a three-time scorer across indoor and outdoor season, placing fifth in the event in 2018 before an 11th-place finish a year ago. Early signs point to Humphries being near the top of the Big Sky Conference next month.
Among the breakout performances from Friday were several first-time winners.
Competing in just her second collegiate meet, freshman Carly Dahms was victorious in the women's 800 meters, running a 2:21.62 and winning by nearly a full second.
After nearly winning the 1 mile a week ago in Pocatello, June Eastwood shaved nearly 5 full seconds off of her 1 mile time (4:59.33) to pick up her first event win. Andrea Baratte, who redshirted last indoor season, also was a winner, finishing first in the 800 meters (1:56.39). His only other event win came last April, during outdoor season, in the 1,500 meters.
"They're coming around, and there's a lot of potential there," Schweyen said of his distance runners. "We have some young, talented runners who won't just be good this year, but for years to come. I thought June was fantastic in the mile and had a really nice race."
For the second week in a row, Brent Yeakey (shot put) and Humphries (weight throw) were victorious in their throwing events, while Paul Johnstone once again won the 400 meters (49.21). Yeakey, a junior, won the shot put with a top distance of (56-10.75). Olivia Ellis, who has had a tremendous start to her senior season, won the 60-meter hurdles (8.88), while also placing second in the 400 meters.
The Grizzlies' other win came in the men's 4x400-meter relay, with Johnstone running the third leg. The winning time of 3:10.13 was made up of Callum Macnab, Jacob Lamb, Johnstone and Xavier Melice.
Aside from the event wins, Montana also had several additional standout performances. Emma Normand finished in the top three for both the 60 meters (7.86) and 200 meters (26.84), while Beatrix Frissell placed second in the 3,000 meters (10:13.61), establishing a PR for the second week in a row. In the field, the Grizzlies were led by Rachel Lewis (36-10.25, second in triple jump), Holly Houston (41-10.5, third in the shot put) and Mariah Harvey (53-0.75, third in the weight throw).
For the men, Lawrence Moore (14-7.25 in the pole vault) and Jethro Thorne (22-3 in the long jump) had top-three finishes.
Competing against athletes from Idaho State and Montana State, the Griz women earned 82 points to beat Idaho State (59). Montana State (88-59) and Idaho State (75-70) were victorious on the men's side, while the Bobcat women beat the Griz, 86.5-59.5.
The Grizzlies will have next weekend off before closing the indoor season with four meets in four weeks.
"It's always nice to get good races under your belt, especially so early in the season," Schweyen said. "I was excited to see some new kids step up and have some success. Overall, we have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be."
