MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week.
The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
Instead, Junior Bergen lost a fumble after taking a pitch from Lucas Johnson at the 7-yard line. The Griz managed just 17 yards the rest of the half, made it back to the red zone just two more times in the game and found the end zone just once more as the offense struggled with consistency and the Griz won ugly with a 24-7 victory over South Dakota.
“On offense, we got up early, but I think we kind of let off the gas a little bit,” Johnson said. “I feel like we have to be able to put teams down when we’re up like that and our defense did a really good job. As an offense, I think we started well, but we kind of faded, so we’re going to go back to watch some film and we’re going to get better for next week.”
The Griz didn’t return to the red zone until their first drive of the second half. A somewhat high snap went through Johnson’s hands at the 2-yard line, lost them 16 yards and forced them to settle for a field goal. Johnson had nice touch on passes of 20 and 22 yards to Keelan White that drive but overshot him in the end zone. The 16-0 score kept it a two-possession score.
On the next drive, Johnson was on the mark with a deep pass to Aaron Fontes, but USD was called for pass interference on the incompletion. Marcus Knight then ripped off a season-high 20-yard run, and Johnson connected with a wide-open Bergen for a 12-yard touchdown to go up 22-0.
The Griz netted 108 yards of offense across those first two drives of the second half but then totaled only 16 yards over their final six drives of the game. They finished with 351 total yards, balanced with 180 passing yards and 171 rushing yards.
Those two red zone fumbles likely ended up costing the Griz 11 points. It kept them from putting the game out of reach much earlier, like they did a week earlier in a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. In the bigger picture, every point will be key later in the season for a team expecting to make a deep playoff run.
“That affected the game a lot,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “Not finishing those drives in the end zone, that’s huge probably in terms of the outcome, a lot of guys getting to play again, some things like that. Those are big plays in the game. But I didn’t ever feel real uncomfortable at any point. The defense was playing really well and the offense was moving the ball. I felt comfortable. It’d have been nice to get away though.”
Montana was on the verge of pitching its second consecutive shutout to start the season when it faced a fourth down midway through the fourth quarter.
Instead of pinning South Dakota deep with a punt, Hauck decided to go for it after Knight was ruled short of the first down marker on third down. The Griz seemed to get USD to jump offside on Johnson’s hard count but didn’t draw the penalty call. He then faked a handoff to Knight, was unable to gain the edge and was tackled for a 3-yard loss with 7:18 to play.
“On that fourth-and-1 at the end, he forgot to send a guy in motion, we left an extra defender there that we couldn’t block,” Hauck said on his postgame radio interview. “So, that’s what happened there. There’s some cleanup things to do, but he’s doing a good job.”
Johnson finished 22-of-28 passing for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception, which came on his 48th pass attempt of the season. He’s 37-of-52 passing for 388 yards, five touchdowns and one interception through two games.
On the ground, Johnson ran 13 times for 75 yards and two scores in the win. For the season, he has 20 rushes for 151 yards and two scores. Montana's top running back in terms of carries and yards is Xavier Harris with 18 rushes for 78 yards.
Johnson showed against an overmatched Northwestern State team last week that he could be great. He showed against a South Dakota team that qualified for the playoffs last year that he could be good. But it seemed from the way he hung his head on the sideline after that failed fourth down that he knew he could be better.
“You can tell he’s a very experienced player, makes good decisions with the ball,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “He’s a big factor in their offense. They’ve got a nice offensive line. I thought those guys played well today. You put a quarterback that’s able to direct the offense like he can, they’re a formidable offensive football team”
After Montana turned over the ball on downs, South Dakota put together some quick-strike offense. Carson Camp completed a 31-yard pass to JJ Galbreath, and after a false start penalty, Travis Theis ran for a 25-yard touchdown.
Those were the Coyotes’ two longest plays of the days Before that drive, they had totaled minus-1 yards of offense through their first five drives of the second half.
Had the Griz completed the shutout, it would’ve been the first time they had two shutouts in the same season since 2009, the first time they had shutouts in back-to-back games since 1995 and the first time they had shutouts in their opening two games of the season since 1947.
The Coyotes’ touchdown prevented them from being shut out for the second consecutive game. Their 34-0 loss at Kansas State last week was the first time they had been shut out in Nielson’s seven seasons.
Montana had kept its shutout streak alive earlier in the game when Eddie Ogamba missed a 38-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. The Griz struggled with their own kicking in what could be trending toward becoming a concern instead of just nitpicking.
Senior Nico Ramos, who made his Griz debut after missing last week with an injury, had his first extra point attempt blocked on the opening drive. He finished 1 of 2 in his first game since 2018 after Camden Capser went 3 of 4 last week with a blocked kick and Adam Botkin was 2 of 2.
Ramos, a transfer who had been at Princeton and then Cal, made his only field goal attempt, from 28 yards. That came after Capser missed kicks of 36 and 32 yards last week.
The Griz failed on a 2-point run by Erik Barker, making them 0 for 2 on 2-point attempts this season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.