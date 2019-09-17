Montana sophomore outside back McKenzie Kilpatrick took home Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week honors on Tuesday. 

Kilpatrick scored Montana's lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Cal Poly on Friday in the 80th minute. The goal was Kilpatrick's first in college. 

Defensively, she helped hold the Mustangs scoreless as the Grizzlies (1-3-3) won their first game of the season. 

Then on Sunday against Wyoming, Kilpatrick helped limit the Cowgirls all game long. Wyoming tied the game 1-1 in the 90th off of a penalty kick which ended up being the final score. 

Montana is at San Francisco on Friday before wrapping up the non-conference slate at Saint Mary's on Sunday. 

