Montana sophomore outside back McKenzie Kilpatrick took home Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week honors on Tuesday.
Kilpatrick scored Montana's lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Cal Poly on Friday in the 80th minute. The goal was Kilpatrick's first in college.
Defensively, she helped hold the Mustangs scoreless as the Grizzlies (1-3-3) won their first game of the season.
Then on Sunday against Wyoming, Kilpatrick helped limit the Cowgirls all game long. Wyoming tied the game 1-1 in the 90th off of a penalty kick which ended up being the final score.
Montana is at San Francisco on Friday before wrapping up the non-conference slate at Saint Mary's on Sunday.
