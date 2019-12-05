Montana beats Portland State-02-tm .JPG

Montana's Montana's Dante Olson looks to recover a fumble over Portland State's Evyn Holtz in the fourth quarter. Olson tallied eight tackles in the game.

 Tommy Martino MISSOULIAN

MISSOULA — Montana senior linebacker Dante Olson is one of 13 FCS players — one from each conference — named as a finalist for the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, announced Thursday by the organization.

Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the fifth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom but in the community and beyond.

In addition to performing well in both areas, Olson has dedicated nearly 40 hours of community service this year, while maintaining a 3.91 GPA in business administration/management.

Olson is a 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy finalist and a 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. The All-Big Sky first team linebacker is a three-time Big Sky All-Academic and FCS ADA Academic All-Star, and a two-time Robertson Memorial Athletic Scholarship honoree.

He has been a pal mentor to underprivileged kids in California and had a chance to meet them in-person at the Griz’ game at UC Davis. He has organized and facilitated a bone marrow drive on campus and is an anti-bullying advocate.

STATS will announce the winner on Dec. 16 and honor him at the FCS Awards Banquet Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas on the eve of the national championship game.

