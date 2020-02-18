FARMINGTON, Utah — After averaging 24.5 points per game and nearly pulling off a triple-double against Idaho State Saturday, Montana's Sayeed Pridgett has been named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week.
The honor is Pridgett's second of the season and fifth of his career. A leader for the Grizzly men's basketball team all season, he has ramped up his game over the past several weeks, leading Montana in scoring in each of the past five contests.
In a 72-37 victory over Weber State on Thursday, Pridgett kept pace with the Wildcats by himself until he received rest over the final 10 minutes of the blowout victory. Midway through the second half, Pridgett had scored 25 points, compared to 27 for the entire Weber State roster.
Pridgett was even more dominant against Idaho State on Saturday, scoring 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting. The 24 points were impressive but weren't far from the norm for the senior. He ranks third in the Big Sky with more than 20 points per contest.
More impressive than the 24 points were the 11 rebounds and nine assists — in addition to three steals. When Pridgett took a seat in the final minute of the 78-63 win, the senior was one assist shy of becoming the third Grizzly in program history to record a rare triple-double.
Pridgett, who ranks ninth in school history for career scoring, is having an historic season on many levels. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, he is the only player to rank in the top five in Big Sky play for scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and assists.
UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.