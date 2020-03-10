MISSOULA — For the second-straight year, Montana senior Sayeed Pridgett is a first-team All-Big Sky performer.
The league office announced its awards, which are voted on by the league's 11 head coaches, ahead of the start of the men's basketball conference tournament, which begins Wednesday. In addition to Pridgett's honor, forward DJ Carter-Hollinger was named the Big Sky freshman of the year.
Senior shooting guard Kendal Manuel was also named to the second team.
Carter-Hollinger is the first Grizzly freshman of the year since Cameron Rundles in 2007. It's just the fourth time a Montana player has received the award.
Joining Pridgett on the first team were Eastern Washington's Mason Peatling — who took Big Sky Most Valuable Player honors — Northern Colorado's Jonah Radebaugh, Montana State's Harald Frey and Portland State's Holland Woods.
Peatling, Pridgett and Radebaugh were all unanimous first-team selections.
Pridgett was also named to the District 8 U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District team on Tuesday. The senior swingman averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists in Big Sky play, all while shooting 51.1% from the field.
Radebaugh, a senior, was named the defensive player of the year for the third season, the first time a player has ever won the award three times. Montana State's Jubrile Belo was Newcomer of the year, while Top Reserve went to Northern Colorado's Kai Edwards.
Eastern Washington's Shantay Legans was named Coach of the Year.
The Big Sky second team consisted of Manuel, Josh Davison (EWU), Jerrick Harding (Weber State), Trevon Allen (Idaho) and Bodie Hume (Northern Colorado).
Sacramento State's Josh Patton led off the third team, joined by Cameron Shelton (Northern Arizona), Kim Aiken Jr. (Eastern), Brooks DeBisschop (Northern Arizona) and Belo.
Honorable mention awards went to Bernie Andre (Northern Arizona), Cameron Oluyitan (Southern Utah), Sal Nuhu (Portland State), Cody John (Weber State) and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa (Sacramento State).
