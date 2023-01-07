Montana’s hopes of being a Big Sky Conference contender were slipping away as they were losing their grip on an 18-point lead that was cut to one by Northern Colorado on Saturday.
Brandon Whitney missed two free throws with 17 seconds left, but Josh Bannan grabbed maybe the most consequential rebound of the season so far on the second miss. He missed his first free throw but rattled in the second to put the Griz up two.
There were still 16 seconds left in Greeley, Colorado, and Aanen Moody drew maybe the most important charge of the year on the next possession in a one-on-one situation against Daylen Kountz. That gave UM the ball, Moody was fouled on the inbound and made both free throws to ice a 79-74 victory.
The Griz improved to 2-2 in Big Sky play while Northern Colorado dropped to 0-4 in a battle between two of the top three teams in the preseason poll. It was a season-saving win for Montana, which had lost in overtime at Northern Arizona on Thursday.
A 1-3 start would've been a cause for major concern with Eastern Washington (4-0), Idaho State (3-0), Weber State (3-1) and Montana State (3-1) atop the league standings. Coincidentally, those are the next four teams Montana plays in what will be a telling stretch of the season.
"I’ve always said if you split all your road trips, you’re in the race," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said in his postgame radio interview. "Then you got to take care of business at home. What we need is a sweep. If we win out at home moving forward and we can sweep one of these road trips, you’re going to be where you thought you wanted to be in the first place.
"The biggest thing for us, though, is just the consistency and guys assuming their roles, and they’re doing a good job of that. They did that tonight. That’s how we got up."
The Griz built a 58-40 lead with 8:52 to play thanks in large part to their four bench players combining for a season-high 28 points. Senior forward Mack Anderson scored a season-best 15 points in 22 minutes as he avoided his prior foul trouble. He threw down four dunks to help UM accrue a 32-25 advantage in paint points.
Senior guard Josh Vazquez collected eight points as he continued his string of a being a spark off the bench in league play, particularly the past two games as Whitney has been limited due to an illness. He also had two steals to help UM build its early lead with transition points, finishing up 21-12 in points off turnovers.
Bannan scored 16 of his team-high 23 points in the first half. He grabbed seven rebounds, one behind Anderson for the team high, as the Griz posted a 36-27 edge, including 9-4 on the offensive glass.
Lonnell Martin Jr. finished with 13 points, his second most this season, shooting 3 of 4 beyond the arc. He had a team-high five assists as UM totaled a season-high 18 helpers.
Aanen Moody added 11 points, six of which came after UNC cut UM's lead to 58-49, and three assists. Whitney and Dischon Thomas were each limited to two points, although the former had three helpers.
"We had a long conversation last night before practice about sharing the ball, ball movement, just shot selection," DeCuire said. "I felt we beat ourselves in a couple games when we go on these long three-, four-minute stretches with no basket. It’s not moving and we’re settling for bad shots.
"We found something in the ball screen coverage, the roller was open all night. Mack is our best finisher in that situation, so we milked it until it went away."
Dalton Knecht knocked down five 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 32 points. Two of those came during an 86-second stretch in which UNC hit three triples with UM waiting to sub players back into the game.
The Bears shot just 41.5% from the field but were 37.0% (10 of 27) beyond the arc. The latter was concerning given that UM entered the game second in the league in 3-point defense (30.1%).
The Griz snapped the 9-0 run with a four-point play by Moody and pushed their lead to 15 points, 69-54, with 4:28 left. UNC executed its press defense to respond with a 10-0 run between Knecht, Kountz and Brock Wisne to get within 69-64 with 2:21 left. Wisne finished with 11 points and Kountz had 10, well below his season average.
The teams traded points after that until the Griz were called for a five-second violation on an inbound and were out of timeouts, resulting in a turnover. UM fouled Matt Johnson on the ensuing 3-point attempt and he made all three free throws to make it a 75-74 game as he finished with 10 points, below his season average.
"They’ve got two guys that are explosive one-on-one players," DeCuire said. "It’s hard to stay in front of them, so we loaded up. That’s why Mack played so many minutes because he was going to be the best at the rim for us. He did a phenomenal job of closing it down.
"They found some stuff late and realized that we were committing to that and they baited us for a couple layups, but I thought it was worth giving those up to keep the other two from getting hot. By the time they heated up, we had a big enough lead to hold on."
Just barely.
