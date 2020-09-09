MISSOULA — Montana added a home-and-home series against Missouri Valley Football Conference team Indiana State to its future schedules, the school announced Wednesday.
The Griz will play the Sycamores for the first time ever when they travel to the 12,764-seat Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana, Sept. 17, 2022, and then host them Sept. 20, 2025.
"It is always great when we can add a Missouri Valley Football Conference team to the schedule," Haslam said in a news release. "Plus, we are excited to welcome another FCS team making their first trip to Missoula."
Indiana State has gone 12-22 in three years under head coach Curt Mallory, finishing seventh in the 10-team MVFC last year, third in 2018 and with a 0-11 record in 2017. The Sycamores last made the playoffs in 2014, losing in the second round.
Montana has seven games scheduled against MVFC teams through 2027 and will add an eighth when it reschedules its first game of a home-and-home series with Missouri State, which was canceled when the Big Sky Conference moved football to the spring semester amid the pandemic.
The Griz have gone 2-1 against MVFC teams since the Big Sky/Missouri Valley Challenge series began in 2018. They won at South Dakota in 2019 and against Northern Iowa in 2018 and lost at Western Illinois in 2018. The MVFC went 5-3 against Big Sky teams in 2018 and 6-4 in 2019.
The addition of ISU gives UM two non-conference games in 2022 and three in 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.