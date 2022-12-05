MISSOULA — Montana seemed to turn a corner in terms of defense and ball handling in its final November game last week.
The Griz need to show that wasn’t a one-game fluke as they head into the second month of the season. They’ll get their first crack at doing that and improving their struggling offense when they host 2022 NCAA tournament No. 13 seed South Dakota State 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dahlberg Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
This is the final home game for the Griz during nonconference play and their ninth of 12 games before Big Sky play tips off Dec. 29 in Missoula. They enter with a 3-5 record while having taken on seven teams with a current winning record that have a combined mark of 39-14.
The Jackrabbits (3-6) were going to take a step back from last season’s 30-5 record when Summit League player of the year Baylor Scheierman transferred to the Creighton Bluejays of the Big East and all-conference first-team player Douglas Wilson exhausted his eligibility. They return three of their five starters from last year’s team that went 18-0 in conference play.
Sophomore guard Zeke Mayo landed on the Summit League all-newcomer team and leads SDSU with 12.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Senior forward Luke Appel was the league’s sixth man of the year award winner and is one of six players on the team averaging over six points per game.
The Jackrabbits come to Missoula completing a road trip of nearly 4,000 miles as they play their third game in five days. They lost at Kent State Friday and fell at Alabama Saturday. They’re 1-3 on the road, having beaten Boise State of the Mountain West, while UM is 3-1 at home.
They’re giving up 73.7 points per game, which ranked 275th in the country heading into Monday’s games. That might make for a prime opportunity for UM to get its offense going after averaging just 62.8 points per game, which ranked 331st in the nation.
The Griz got point guard Brandon Whitney back from a right foot injury last Sunday, but they’ve been without top 3-point shooter Aanen Moody for the past three games. He and others have been battling the flu for parts of the past two weeks.
The Griz still bring in the No. 132 scoring defense in the country, holding teams to 66.8 points per game. SDSU doesn’t have that great of an offense either, putting up 67.3 points per game to rank 278th nationally.
NET rankings
The NCAA released its first NET rankings of the season on Monday morning.
Here’s how the Big Sky teams stack up out of the 363 Division I teams: Portland State (134), Montana State (177), Sacramento State (207), Northern Colorado (222), Idaho (233), Idaho State (243), Montana (245), Eastern Washington (284), Northern Arizona (311) and Weber State (323).
Here are the two NCAA teams UM beat: St. Thomas (130) and Merrimack (359). The five teams UM lost to: Southern Miss (31), Xavier (48), Duquesne (118), Troy (128) and Air Force (208). The Grizzlies’ four remaining nonconference opponents: Gonzaga (29), South Dakota State (138), Prairie View A&M (216) and North Dakota State (333).
The NET, or NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season. The two major components are the Team Value Index and the adjusted net efficiency rating. The TVI is a results-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponents and location.
