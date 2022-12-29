MISSOULA — It was shades of Chris Webber when Josh Bannan called timeout with none remaining for Montana and 30 seconds left on the clock Thursday at Dahlberg Arena.
Fortunately for the Griz, this wasn’t the national championship game like it was for Michigan in 1993. But the miscue was dramatic in a game filled with drama between the regional rivals. It sealed the loss in their conference opener after Brandon Whitney scored a layup to cut their deficit to 84-80.
Eastern Washington made the ensuing two free throws to push its lead to six, and Montana didn’t score again in an 87-80 defeat. The Griz dropped to 6-7 overall, 0-1 in conference and received a message in the locker room heading into their home game against the Idaho Vandals 2 p.m. Saturday.
“On the board, it said, ‘Be physical and want it more’ with a question mark,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said of the postgame talk with his team. “We need to answer those questions.”
Bannan showed the willingness to lay his body on the line by diving for that loose ball in one of his better performances in recent games. He scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists, although he did have four of UM’s nine turnovers and made just 11 of his 16 free throw attempts.
His mistake wasn’t the sole reason the Griz lost the game, which had 14 lead changes and 11 ties. They held a seven-point lead in the second half but saw it slip away in a game in which UM allowed EWU to shoot 48.1% overall. The Eagles made 48.0% of their shots in the first half and 48.3% in the second half.
The Griz have now allowed a team to score 75 or more points in four straight games after holding them to 65.6 points in their first nine. While their own scoring has picked up and created more possessions, DeCuire still wants his defense to keep opponents’ field goal percentages below 40%, but the past three teams all shot 47.4% or higher.
“You score 80 points, that’s good for a win,” he said. “The reality for us is we’re supposed to hold our opponents in the 60s.”
The Griz had gotten within 82-78 just 10 seconds before Bannan’s faux pas, but Ethan Price broke free for a fast break layup after UM had called timeout to set up its defense for the inbound pass. That play was newly implemented by EWU second-year coach David Riley, and DeCuire said UM had a couple players not in the right spot.
Price did damage at a crucial juncture moments earlier when he grabbed an offensive rebound, scored the bucket and converted the and-1 to put UM down 82-76 with 90 seconds left. The Eagles took advantage of the charity stripe, making 30 of their 34 attempts, while UM was 14 of 21.
The Eagles used their size over the shorter Griz to own the boards. They posted a 45-28 advantage and a 13-9 edge on the offensive glass, leading to 12 second-chance points to UM’s eight. They also controlled the paint to get easy looks, tallying a 34-20 advantage.
“I think a lot of the discrepancies came from us in terms of breaking down defensively,” DeCuire said, noting that being at a size disadvantage meant they had to defend more as a team and help each other out instead of getting caught in one-on-one situations too much.
The Griz put up 34 3-point attempts and hit 14 of them, both season highs, against a sagging defense that locked down the paint and dared them to shoot from outside. Seven Grizzlies hit a 3-pointer, with Aanen Moody and Dischon Thomas each hitting four on their way to 17 and 20 points.
With the paint locked down, the Eagles prevented Whitney from getting to the rim with regularity by using all four defensive looks they planned for him, Riley said. He had been averaging 19 points on 78.1% shooting over the past four games, but he was held to five points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Whitney picked up two early fouls and sat the final 13:15 of the first half, which featured 11 lead changes and six ties. Montana took a 39-37 lead into the break after a half that included Moody and Steele Venters barreling into a table alongside the sideline, leading to a technical foul on Steele and a heated exchange between DeCuire and Riley.
The Griz pushed their lead to seven points twice, with the last coming at 57-50 with 12:34 left. EWU reclaimed the lead at 67-66 on a Dane Erikstrup layup with 6:54 left and took the lead for good when Erikstrup made two free throws with 4:44 remaining to go up 73-71.
Erikstrup finished with 17 points, right behind Antonio Allegri’s 19. Price added 13, while Venters, Tyreese Davis and Cedric Coward all scored 12. After going 0-2 against UM last year in Riley's debut season, the Eagles showed that the Griz might struggle against taller teams in league play despite bringing in transfers to give them some size.
“We’ve understood that our size is our advantage,” Riley said. “But we got a little too obsessed with it early on in the year. We just got to play basketball and let size just happen. Kill them on glass or get post ups when it comes naturally. Our guys are starting to understand that.”
Montana now turns its attention to Idaho, which dropped to 6-8 overall with a 72-58 loss at Montana State on Thursday in the conference opener for both teams. Divant’e Moffitt led the Vandals with 19 points, while Nigel Burris had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Vandals are led by fourth-year coach Zac Claus. Whichever teams loses will be 0-2 to start Big Sky play.
“We've been here before and we've dropped the first one before and been there down the stretch at the end,” DeCuire said. “You just got to learn from it and play better basketball in the second half.”
