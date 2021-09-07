MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck’s phone blew up with congratulatory text messages from seemingly everyone he knew following Montana’s upset win against Washington on Saturday.
Hopefully the Griz head coach had a better connection than his offense, which netted only 13 points. Although it proved to be enough points to win, the offense was the most visible area for needed improvement, and Hauck was well aware of that Monday.
“We got to be more consistent on offense,” he said as the Griz began preparation for their home opener against Western Illinois on Saturday. “Got to be better on third downs. Got to finish drives in the end zone. Got to tighten our man coverage down. We left some yards out there in the kicking game, in the return game.
“There’s things we have to do and have to do better, and that’s what this week is going to be about: Improvement and getting ready for a good Leatherneck team who’s coming in here.”
Montana generated just 232 yards of offense, including 127 rushing yards on 34 carries, an average of 3.7 yards per rush. The Griz ran only 57 plays to UW’s 73, picked up just 10 first downs to UW’s 21 and had only three drives of more than four plays. They went three-and-out in six of 13 drives, with a seventh three-and-out followed by a failed fourth-down attempt.
The offensive struggles were evident on third downs as the Griz finished just 2 of 13, converting one on a 12-yard swing pass from Cam Humphrey to Xavier Harris and the other on a 12-yard run by Isiah Childs. Converting third downs was a challenge because they had an average distance of 8.8 yards to go and had 12 third downs of 7 yards or longer.
Montana also hurt itself with three penalties on third downs: a delay of game, a holding call that negated Humphrey’s 8-yard run for a first down and a holding that canceled out Humphrey’s 9-yard scamper that would’ve resulted in a fourth-and-1.
“You have to control the game with your run game,” Hauck said. “You have to move the chains on third down. I think specifically to this past game, we weren’t good enough on third and fourth down, and we need to fix that.”
The fourth quarter was where the offense shined, which is the opposite of what was expected. It’s usually FBS teams wearing down FCS teams in the trenches with their depth.
The Griz accrued 114 yards in the final quarter (66 passing, 48 rushing) after totaling 118 in the first three quarters. Both of their third-down conversions came in the final 13:32 of the game. They also didn’t have a penalty that quarter.
UM senior right tackle Dylan Cook felt that having physical practices, which some teams have gone away from, has benefits in games. Those practices are taken up a notch by the Griz facing their own defense, which has allowed just 27 points in the last 240 minutes of football.
“That helped us when it comes to the fourth quarter, we know how to finish,” Cook said. “We can see when other teams start to get on their heels, and that’s when we really start to attack.
Now the Griz need to get their offense going earlier in games to establish that consistency. They showed that in the spring as they scored 107 points across two games.
On one hand, they did face Division II Central Washington and a depleted Portland State squad in the spring and had running back Nick Ostmo available, as well as two starters who transferred. On the other, UW presented a much higher caliber of defense than either of those opponents and may be a better defense than UM will see the rest of this regular season.
“We were dang good in those situations in the spring, maybe as good as we can be,” Hauck said. “So, got to be better. Got to control the field and the chains with a controlled passing game as well. And then again, it comes back to generating first downs. Fewer three and outs.”
The Griz are hoping to swing things back that way this week. They’ll have an opportunity against Western Illinois, which was picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley Football Conference but hung with Ball State, the MAC preseason favorite, in a 31-21 loss.
Hauck’s evaluation of WIU is they key on stopping the run, are sound tacklers and play man coverage in the secondary.
“Those all make it hard to do what I want out of our offense this week,” he said. “So, we’ve got to have a big week and good prep and we got to go execute.”
To do that may require a mindset reset. The Griz showed how good they are against UW, but they must recognize they can’t sleepwalk to a win this week just because of the downgrade in competition.
“Just staying in the routine of it will really help us refocus our minds,” Cook said.
The Grizzlies’ defense showed they could be viewed as a national title contender. Their legitimacy as a true threat will continue to soar if they can replicate something close to that while adding a consistent offensive presence by believing in the message Hauck has been preaching.
“I didn’t think there were doubters going into the game,” he said. “There certainly isn’t now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.