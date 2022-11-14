MISSOULA – It's business as usual for the Montana Grizzlies football team on Brawl of the Wild week. There’ll be little discussion of the opponent and certainly no discussion of external factors like ESPN’s College GameDay being hosted from Bozeman.
“Let’s talk about the game, I don’t care about that, I tried to indicate that,” head coach Bobby Hauck said at Monday’s presser. “That’s for you all. We’ve got a game to play.”
Chasing their 74th all-time win in the rivalry, the Griz wanted to keep the narrative focused on that game.
Team captains and seniors Patrick O’Connell, Mitch Roberts and Robby Hauck, all Montana-born, were on hand to keep that conversation flowing. Roberts, a native of hometown Missoula, was the first to speak on the Brawl of the Wild experience that’s now less than a week away.
“It’s always been a huge game growing up watching it and the opportunity to play in it the last few years and this year, it’s always very special,” Roberts said. “It means a lot to every Montana guy … it’s a joy to play in and I’m looking forward to it.”
For Robby Hauck, the game takes on a whole different level of meaning.
His uncle, Tim, played football for the Griz. His father, Bobby, ran track at the university and is now the football program’s head coach. Growing up with his passions laying clearly on the Griz side of the fence, this will be his last chance to leave a mark in the historic rivalry.
While Robby got off to saying, “I like to think that I have a little bit of a different perspective in my family compared to any given fan watching from the outside,” it was his dad who chimed in and stole the show.
“Most of those fans don’t have their mortgage on the game,” Bobby said.
But, who knows? Somewhere out there, there may be a pair of fans who have a wild wager on the game. Maybe not quite a mortgage, but something equally as crazy. That’s the nature of this game.
It’s the type of rivalry where local restaurants and stores change their signs out front to express support of their hometown team. The type of rivalry where emotions run high and sometimes, leads fans to cross the line into incivility.
That’s why it’s important for the players to temper their emotions for optimal performance. They can’t let their feelings get the best of them. They can’t let the moment become bigger than the objective.
There’s a number of factors that go into that, and O’Connell took on the job of explaining them.
“You’ve got to disregard all the outside stuff from all the people who don’t really know what they’re talking about,” O’Connell said. “You’ve got to prepare like no one has ever prepared for a game like this and then in the game, you’ve got to stay even. You can’t get too high on the good plays and you can’t get too low on the bad plays. You can’t make the game like a roller coaster, you’ve just got to stay even keel the whole time.”
At that same token, you do have to play with passion because it’s not like any other game. You have to, at the very least, have a sense of the stakes.
For the three captains and Montana products, that’s easy. For some of their counterparts, who come from other parts of the country, it’s not quite as simple. One doesn’t truly understand what the Brawl of the Wild is like until they become a part of it.
“I think at first it’s hard to really show them or tell them what it’s all about,” O’Connell said. “There’s a lot of stuff you can tell them, but I don’t want to say those things on camera though … just be ready.”
As Bobby put it, “talk is just talk.”
When the Griz exit the tunnel and take to the field — in fact, when the Griz get off the bus at the stadium — the rest of the guys who aren’t as familiar will quickly catch on. They’ll be “warmly greeted” by MSU fans.
“The out-of-state guys learn very quickly how much it means and how big of a game it is,” Roberts said.
But above all, it’s an exemplary showcase of the football culture in Montana.
While the same can’t always be said for the opposing fan bases, on the field, it’s a game of respect and passion between two winning programs representing the same state.
“It’s a pretty cool thing to be able to play in … on both sides, I would assume everybody agrees with that,” Robby said. “The emotions get high and everybody wants to win, and that’s what makes it a great game and a great rivalry.”
