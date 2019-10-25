MISSOULA — Montana offensive lineman Cy Sirmon has hardly been one to rest on his laurels, playing at five positions in his time with the Griz.
The fifth-year senior is now experiencing his heyday in his second consecutive season as a starter on the offensive line. To reach that success, he’s worked hard on the field but also off it.
Sirmon and fellow Griz Dalton Sneed spent time together bucking hay bales this past summer. It was a tough job in which they toiled 8 to 10 hours each day for two to three weeks under the sweltering July sun while working on a ranch just west of Missoula.
Already friends, they were able to better develop a center-quarterback chemistry for their one season together in those positions.
“I really think that that helped our relationship,” Sirmon said. “As a center to a quarterback, you have to trust each other. You’re both kind of the thinking minds on the football field.
“Relationships are forged in adversity. That’s not the type of adversity we’re facing on the field, but bucking bales is not easy. That was great to be able to do that with him.”
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Sirmon has worked on the ranch each summer since coming to Missoula from small-town Wenatchee, Washington, in order to earn money.
Sneed, on the other hand, had never bucked bales before as a kid from the big city in Arizona. He was up for the challenge as a competitive person who likes manual labor, Sirmon noticed.
“It created some good chemistry there,” Sneed said. “We’ve just always hung out, have gone fishing together. So, the chemistry’s there, the friendship’s there. We just like to work hard.”
Sirmon and Sneed have had to develop that relationship because the former will end his career on the opposite side of the ball on which he was recruited. It’s been a journey in which Sirmon has made his hay, relying on advice from his family and embracing change.
“He’s like a lot of the guys in his class,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “They’re just willing to do whatever to try to help us win. He’s a good guy. He’s tough, both physically and mentally tough. He’s a fun guy to coach.”
Persistence and perseverance
No, Cy isn’t short for something, especially Cyrus, the most common name he’s asked about.
Sirmon is named after former MLB pitcher Cy Young because his parents fell in love with the name when they heard it, he was told. His brother is named Camden, yet another MLB reference, this one to Camden Yards, the home of the Baltimore Orioles.
The ironic thing about them both having baseball-inspired names is they come from a decorated football family that has its roots spread throughout the northwest and has no connection to baseball. His grandfather played football at Washington, his dad at Idaho, three of his uncles at Oregon, Oregon State and Montana, and two cousins at Washington.
Despite that, Cy never felt any pressure to get into football.
“I always knew I wanted to play football,” he said. “My family, my dad and all of his brothers, they’ve never pressured anybody into, ‘Hey, we’re a football family. We play football. You’re going to like it.’ It’s just something I’ve always remembered doing since Pop Warner little kid football. I’ve always loved it. I’ve always aspired to play as long as I can and was fortunate enough to get an opportunity out of high school.”
Sirmon got the athletic genes and sports support from his family. He learned from his parents about the values of patience and persistence, which have served him well on the football field. He's even found encouragement from his dad during position moves, especially to center this year.
Sirmon also finds motivation in a quote from U.S. President Calvin Coolidge that his grandmother put on the back of a shirt handed out at one of the yearly family reunions.
That quote reads: “Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan 'Press On' has solved and will always solve the problems of the human race.”
Sirmon thinks about it when things get tough in life. On the field, he’s moved from linebacker to defensive end to defensive tackle to offensive guard and now to center.
“Things didn’t go my way for most of my career, constantly being moved,” Sirmon said. “I didn’t know if I had a spot on the team. I didn’t feel like I was contributing. Now looking back on it, I think that thought’s silly because everybody on this team has a vital role.
“That’s kind of the perspective given from football. It teaches you so many things that I can go on and on about all the life lessons it’s taught me. I think probably the biggest one is college football just teaches you how to be tough.”
Surging Sirmon
Sirmon redshirted as a 225-pound freshman at Montana and then suited up as a linebacker in 2016, playing in all 11 games and tallying 14 tackles. The idea of losing weight turned into gaining weight when he was moved to defensive end in 2017, posting nine tackles in nine games.
Sirmon then slid inside to defensive tackle and beefed up to 250 pounds to play in the odd front brought in by Hauck, who replaced Bob Stitt. Halfway through 2018 fall camp, he offered to move to the offensive line and ended up starting at right guard at 272 pounds in the final nine games.
Sirmon had to transition from tackling to blocking on the offensive line. He had to learn plays and calls at the line. He also had to work on the difference between run blocking and pass protection. Then there's the athletic ability to get down the field to block.
“Everything was so foreign,” said Sirmon, a two-time Academic All-Big Sky selection. “It was trial by fire. That was definitely the toughest transition.”
If those moves weren’t enough, Sirmon was asked to make one final change for his last season. He slid over to center part way through 2019 spring camp despite being undersized for the position. He’s started all seven games there this season.
Sirmon had to learn how to snap and communicate the pre-snap responsibilities like getting out the line calls and splits. He also grew that chemistry with Sneed.
“I love him,” Sneed said. “He’s just a worker through and through. Always trying to get better. He’s not really much of a jokester. When it’s work time, he’s working. When it’s off the field, he’ll have some fun. He definitely comes to work every day.”
Sirmon is hoping to end his career on a high note. He knows it’s not worth making big-picture goals on his own because he can’t individually get the team there.
Success requires teamwork, just like the tossing and stacking of hay bales that requires two people who are in sync.
“We just want to win as much as we can,” Sirmon said. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we bust our butts.
“For me, I want to finish my college career taking in every detail, be very focused on the small things because they add up to the big things. That’s as much as I can do to help us win.
“It’s been kind of an unorthodox career, but I made it work, and it’s been awesome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.