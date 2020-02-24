Montana senior Michaela Hood was named the Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday for her performance over the weekend at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
In four appearances covering 19 2/3 innings, Hood went 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA and 20 strikeouts. It is the fourth Big Sky Pitcher of the Week award for Hood in her career.
Hood’s — and the team’s — one win at the tournament was a historic one, a 5-0 shutout of No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday that gave the Grizzlies their first victory over a ranked opponent in program history.
It was the fifth time Hood made a start against a ranked opponent. She faced No. 5 Oregon and No. 6 Washington as a freshman in 2017, and No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oregon as a sophomore.
“I didn’t really picture them as a ranked team in my head. The other teams I did. Oh, this is Oklahoma, this is Oregon. They’re good,” said Hood. “This one I just told myself, this is another team.”
Hood couldn’t have been put in a better position. In Montana’s first 14 games against ranked opponents since the program’s start in 2015, the Grizzlies scored a total of 10 runs.
Hood walked out to the circle on Saturday for the first time with a 5-0 lead, thanks to a five-hit attack by the Grizzlies in the top of the first.
“That gave me a feeling of relaxation that I didn’t have as much pressure on me to put up zeros. If they got a few hits off me, that’s fine. They still weren’t going to win,” said Hood.
“I felt comfortable with the team I have behind me. I know they have my back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.