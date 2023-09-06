AJ Forbes made a unique business decision in 2020.

He decided to launch his own sports media company. Perhaps it’s not that unusual because he knows his fair share about football as a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Montana Grizzlies.

But Forbes, who is now a senior, was still an underclassman playing the game at that juncture. He found himself with some unexpected down time during the pandemic.

“I kind of had that idea in the back of my head,” he said prior to Montana’s game at Utah Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. George, Utah. “I wanted to be able to give players a voice in sports media. I felt like that was something that wasn’t necessarily a huge part of the industry.

“It’s really developed into something that’s kind of a big part of my life outside of football. It’s definitely something I think I’m going to try to develop as I continue on in life.”

Forbes launched BarnBurner Sports first as a website. He designed the site and the logos, he said, and wrote about topics that he would debate with his friends.

He later expanded with a YouTube channel where he shared interviews and discussions about different topics, like the players’ view on the NCAA transfer portal and the state of sports media. He also manages social media accounts for the company and creates graphics.

Former Griz offensive lineman Noah Ambuehl is among the handful of guys who’ve been involved with the enterprise. He’s done podcasts, written a couple articles and handled the sports betting coverage since he’s no longer a college athlete, he noted.

“With AJ, he’s a leader and he’s very passionate about sports and he’s passionate about how having a voice out there that he can speak his truth in that way,” Ambuehl said. “The dude’s just a natural leader, and for me, it’s really cool to have somebody like that, that’s kind of teaching me the ropes and is one of my great friends.

“The way he cares about what he’s doing and trying to tackle all this, trying to start this whole thing while getting a master’s and playing football, it kind of inspires me to do a lot more with what I’ve got going on too. The dude just tackles everything head on. There’s nothing that he shies away from. It’s very impressive to me.”

Forbes wasn’t done there. He also put his writing skills and football knowledge on display with Throw Deep Publishing.

He’s written 14 articles with graphics as he breaks down different types of offensive line play. He was simply looking for a summer job and came across the freelance opportunity.

Forbes also became one of the first Griz to gain a Name, Image and Likeness deal when it became allowed in 2021. He signed that deal with Celsius, an energy drink company.

Forbes even created his own line of merchandise when NIL became legal. He sold everything from hoodies to winter hats to baseball jerseys to fanny packs and more. The items were emblazoned with his own “AJ 57” logo.

His entrepreneurial spirit shines through with all the ventures. He’s able to do all that while still being a full-time student and a college football player.

“When I first got to college, I was trying to understand what the best way to go about being a student-athlete was,” Forbes said. “What I started to understand was you can’t put your identity into football. Of course I love football. Of course I want to do well. I’m passionate about it. I get super emotional talking about it. It’s given me everything that I ever wanted in my life.

“But you can’t make it your identity. I wanted to find something that I could rely on throughout my entire life because football is only going to last so long. I know football is going to eat me up and spit me out whenever it wants to, whenever it wants me out of here.”

Man of many hats

Forbes being a pioneer as a man who wears many hats isn’t entirely new to him or his family.

It goes back to when he was a child fascinated by engineering and inventions. He estimated he had over 100 notebooks with sketches trying to reverse engineer how certain things worked.

He also was influenced by his father, Jeff, growing up in Bellevue, Nebraska, a suburb of Omaha on the eastern side of the state on the border with Iowa.

“He started his own carpentry business a long time ago, and that was successful,” Forbes said of his father. “He taught me that if I had an idea, I might as well act on it because an idea is just an idea until you put it into action. It doesn’t mean anything until you put it into action.

“That’s kind of the inspiration for the whole BarnBurner Sports thing because I had been thinking about it for a long time. Then all of the sudden, the season gets canceled and I have all this time on my hands, I figure might as well pull the trigger on it.”

Forbes also has a passion for writing. He was the sports editor and then co-editor-in-chief of The Thunderbeat, the student newspaper at Bellevue West High School. He wrote season recaps and previews of the school’s sports teams and even wrote a news article about the high school eliminating advanced class options for upperclassmen.

He also penned an emotional column about tearing the MCL in his left knee during his sophomore football season and chronicled his road back to playing that season. He was a four-year starter and a state champion who went on to earn a walk-on opportunity with the Nebraska Cornhuskers coming out of high school before making his way to Montana.

“I’m happy that his path took him to somewhere where he could shine,” Michael Huffman, Forbes’ football coach at Bellevue West, said. “I’ve been doing this for 26 years and he’s one of maybe two or three kids that maxed out their ability in high school, meaning every day they came to a workout or class or on the field and gave everything they had. That doesn’t mean he was successful every play, but that kid, you knew he gave you everything he had.

“Beside his work ethic, he was selfless. Whether we needed him on offense or defense, he gave you everything he had. If he’s going to do it, he’s going to jump in and give all that he can.”

It’s often said that centers are the smartest players on the field given their responsibilities for identifying the defense, setting the protection and working with the quarterback. They’re massive men with miniature egos who marvel at the mental challenges.

Forbes sure is an educated man off the field. He’s already graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is currently working on a Master of Business Administration.

The possibilities for his post-playing days look unlimited to him. One consideration is running his own sports performance facility, where he can combine the physical and psychological. He has other ideas floating around in his head.

“I’ve always been super interested in the way that people think,” he said. “I want to understand the psychological, emotional side to people. You always hear about if you look at it from a sports aspect, you always talk about the physicals: what goes on, on the field or on the court or during a workout.

“What people don’t understand is there’s a huge psychological side to everything. Something that I’ve discovered is positive self-talk. That’s a huge deal. You have to be able to tell yourself that you’re going to be able to do something. Then you have to see yourself be able to do it.”

Into the fray

Forbes made a different type of business decision in 2020.

He decided to hit the transfer portal after two seasons in the Big Ten at Nebraska. He hadn’t seen any playing time at that point in his career, and it didn’t seem like he ever would.

“I reached a real low point where I was being told that I was too short to play college football, I was never going to play, I couldn’t play in the Big Ten,” he recalled. “Once you just get pelted with that, it really gets you into a low point. You start thinking to yourself, OK, can I actually do this because I’m being told that I can’t.

“That moment where I was told I was too short to play Division I college football, that’s really stuck with me throughout this whole thing. I learned that I am exactly who I thought I was.”

Forbes entered his name in the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining. The offers came flowing in, and he picked Montana out of 16 teams that were interested in him.

He stepped in and immediately became the starting center. He’s started 28 of 29 games since he landed in Missoula, missing only one game because of injury.

Throughout the journey, he’s repeated the phrase, “Once more into the fray,” a line from a poem in the 2011 movie “The Grey.” He even has those words tattooed with a cross on his right arm as a reminder to keep persevering.

“I think it goes back to the positive self-talk and the visioning of I knew exactly what I wanted to do and I knew where I wanted to be,” he said. “I knew what I wanted to do in my life and it was up to me to not let the outside noise — it’s cheesy, but it’s true — not let the outside noise tell me what I can and can’t do. I knew exactly what I could and couldn’t do.”

Forbes, now 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, broke through as a junior by earning All-Big Sky third-team honors, his first time being recognized as an all-conference player. This year, he was voted by his teammates as one of five team captains for the Griz.

Forbes also earned Academic All-Big Sky honors last year at UM. He had twice made the student-athlete honor roll at Nebraska.

“Size is not his advantage,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “There’s some truth to that. He’s not a big guy. He’s not as big as a lot of guys playing his position. But he’s worked really hard in the weight room. His strength wasn’t great at the time when he got here. It’s improved significantly.

“He’s got good weight room numbers. He’s got good bend and pad level, which lends itself to being able to play when you’re undersized. Then he’s worked hard on his technique. Technician, strength, good feet — you can get away with being undersized.”

For all the business decisions he’s made so far on and off the field, perhaps betting on himself by transferring to Montana has been the biggest turning point in his life.

“Being a Montana Grizzly, to me, has meant everything,” he said. “All the coaches here have given me the ability to be exactly who I thought I was going to be coming into my college football career and in my college educational career. They’ve given me every opportunity to do exactly what I wanted to do in this life, and I’ll forever be thankful to them for that.”