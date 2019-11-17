MISSOULA — Montana coach Bobby Hauck didn’t want to talk about his team’s upcoming game against Montana State after the victory over Weber State on Saturday.
It didn’t matter much because the fifth-ranked Griz did their talking on field, setting the tone for a top-10 showdown in the Brawl of the Wild by not only beating third-ranked Weber State but beating them down in a 35-16 rout that was never that close.
The performance was a role reversal from recent history. Montana played like the team that’s made the FCS quarterfinals in back-to-back years, while Weber State wilted in the moment and looked like the team that’s missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.
The win affirmed Montana as a top-five team in the FCS after it got blown out at Sacramento State in mid-October, lost starting quarterback Dalton Sneed for two games and relied on backup Cam Humphrey to guide a run that made the game against the Wildcats meaningful.
The victory serves as Montana’s defining moment since Bobby Hauck returned in December 2017 to lead his alma mater. It supplants a win over then-No. 4 UC Davis, which is now 5-6, and pairs nicely with a victory over Monmouth, which won the Big South championship Saturday.
The win also kept Montana alive for its first Big Sky title since 2009 heading into the final week of the regular season. The Griz are tied atop the standings with Weber State and Sacramento State as they try to secure a title, like Hauck did in all seven years he led the Griz from 2003-09.
“It’s kind of where we anticipate being,” Hauck said of being in position to win the conference crown. “Obviously, that means we’ve put in a lot of hard work and have won some tough football games. So, we have to finish the season out obviously.”
The Griz appear to be in good position to do that after whipping Weber State. They answered the Wildcats’ physicality, showing that they won’t be intimidated by and can hold up against more physically gifted teams, like a Montana State squad that resembles Weber State in its run-first offense and heavy emphasis on the defensive front seven.
Everyone remembers how Montana’s season ended last season, losing on a goal line fumble in the final minute as Montana’s offensive line got blown up as the Griz failed to pick up a yard. Montana has been on a year-long mission to fix those issues, and has done so with a deeper, improved offensive line and the emergence of running backs Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo.
Unlike last year, Montana (9-2) and Montana State (8-3) both have seemingly locked up a playoff spot. This time, the two teams could be playing for a seed or seed positioning. The Griz should move up to No. 3 in the STATS FCS Top 25 Monday, and the 10th-ranked Cats could boost a spot or two.
Montana reached one milestone with the win over Weber State. Now the Griz will try to turn another corner against a Montana State team its lost to three consecutive times.
Win in Bozeman, and Montana could potentially be as high as the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, earn a bye and secure the opportunity for home games until the semifinals.
But as Weber State coach Jay Hill pointed out after his team’s loss, fortunes can change quickly.
“Potentially, they could be really good,” Hill said of the Griz in the playoffs. “They are good. We’re really good. But all it takes is one game at this stage to knock you out.”
