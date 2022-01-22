MISSOULA — Much like the football team, Montana’s men’s basketball team is dominating with its defense.
The Griz put that defense on display Saturday in a 58-48 victory over Northern Arizona to complete a weekend road sweep and improve to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the Big Sky. It marks the sixth time in 19 games that UM has held its opponent under 50 points.
“A lot of it’s confidence,” Griz coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO radio from Flagstaff, Arizona. “Not only just in themselves but in their teammates. I think we’re doing a good job of turning things down, allowing guys to be who they are, playing to our strengths, maybe shying away from the things that we’re not great at. Our roles are a lot more defined right now”
The Grizzlies’ 48 points allowed are tied for their fourth fewest this season and their second fewest given up against a Division I opponent. They did that by holding NAU to 18 of 51 (35.3 percent) from the field, 5 of 23 (21.7 percent) on 3-pointers and by forcing 13 turnovers.
The emphasis for UM was on limiting Jalen Cone’s production. He scored 12 points, seven points under his season average, and was the only Lumberjack to reach double figures. He finished 3 for 12 from the field, 2 for 8 from deep and committed a game-high four turnovers.
Making the defensive performance more impressive was the fact that Montana didn’t practice Friday after traveling from Portland State, talked about the game plan on film and then did a walkthrough at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
“The biggest thing, we made Cone work,” DeCuire said. “(Brandon) Whitney is the one guy that’s defensive minded that he’s played against that has the speed to stay with him. Guys like DJ (Carter-Hollinger), (Josh) Bannan and Mack (Anderson) at the 5-spot did a phenomenal job of executing the help when the help needed to be there without necessarily exposing the rim. The same thing on the off-ball stuff.
“Execution is everything, and I think that a lot of times people really lose sight of execution on defense.”
The Grizzlies’ 58 points scored marked their lowest total in a win this year. While they shot just 40.7 percent from the field and 20 percent on 3-pointers, they had timely offensive runs.
Their 12-0 spurt gave them a 23-9 lead on their way to a 29-21 halftime advantage. They led by double digits for most of the second half before NAU pulled within 51-45 with 3:07 left, but the Griz answered by scoring on three consecutive possessions to go up 58-45.
Bannan led Montana with 18 points and eight rebounds while committing three of their season-low six turnovers. Whitney added 15 points and three assists, Robby Beasley had three helpers and Cam Parker led with four assists.
Montana attempted just 10 free throws, making nine, with Bannan going 4 for 4 and Whitney going 5 for 6. Lonnell Martin tallied nine points on 3-of-4 shooting beyond the arc as Montana finished 5 of 25.
“We just said hold them under 50 and we’ll be fine,” DeCuire offered. “I just knew we weren’t going to have a lot of legs. We had a lot of open shots, and those are shots that fall for us under normal circumstances, but I knew we wouldn’t have a lot of legs just based on the way the game went Thursday, the travel. Our key was keep them from getting too many points on the board, try to get up and hold on.”
Montana finished its four-game road trip with a 3-1 record, having beaten Portland State on Thursday after an 11-day layoff. They’re now 4-6 on the road and will come home, where they’re 9-0, for eight of their final 12 regular-season games.
The Griz return to action by hosting a pair of regional rivals this coming week. They play Idaho at 7 p.m. Thursday and Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
“We look forward to trying to hold down the fort,” DeCuire said. “When you looked at the first half of the conference schedule, we were a little concerned about playing from behind because we had so many of the tough games and so many games on the road. But it’s kind of paying off right now.
“We got to stay focused. We still got to get better. We need a couple more guys to jump up and improve a little bit. But we’re sitting in a good spot knowing that we get to play the majority of these games at home moving forward.”
