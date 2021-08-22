MISSOULA — Coming off a redshirt sophomore season that included co-Big Sky Defensive MVP honors, Montana Grizzlies defender Caitlin Rogers seemed primed for continued success heading into her junior season in 2020.
The Grizzlies' star defender suffered a broken tibia, breaking the bone in two places — one a hairline fracture and the other a chip that was taken out of her shin — during practice over a year ago. The injury was non-displaced, meaning she didn't need surgery and just needed time to heal.
"I think before this the longest was when I pulled my quad, which was like a week or two," Rogers said. "This is the first time I have had to stop playing completely."
The injury kept her out of commission for essentially a year, maybe even a little longer than she expected because her bones took a bit long to heal. She was on crutches for three months before she could even be in a walking boot.
She credited the Montana training staff with her rehab, noting how the trainer she worked with also helped a Griz football player recover from a broken leg.
Rogers, a redshirt senior from Murrieta, California, was able to play a bit during the condensed spring season, which saw the Grizzlies win the Big Sky Tournament title and earn a berth to the NCAA championships. Rogers returned to practice in late March and she played 33 minutes over two matches against Sacramento State and Eastern Washington.
Through two matches this season, against Creighton on the road Thursday and Sunday against Portland at home at the South Campus Stadium, she has already played 164 minutes and made a few key stops in the Grizzlies' double overtime loss at Creighton.
She was willing to make the tough plays asked of defenders, putting her nose and body into the thick of it.
So good to see @Roge21_ back on the field after a long year of recovery. Behind the scenes she’s worked hard to not just come back, but be better than ever. #WelcomeBack pic.twitter.com/N6MMgxGxPt— Montana Griz Soccer 🐻⚽️ (@MontanaGrizSOC) August 21, 2021
"I am feeling really confident now," she said. "It was kinda hard in the beginning of spring when I came back just because I did still have a little bit of pain in my shin. But now, it is a couple months later, I don't have any pain. I really am more confident to go into those tackles because I know I am confident in my leg. They do say it is stronger now than it was before.
Just knowing that and having everyone hype me up when I do make those tackles and hearing them cheer that makes me like 'OK yeah no I can do this. This is what I am supposed to be doing.'"
Head coach Chris Citowicki certainly agrees that one of his top defenders is back to her old self.
"One hundred percent she is ready," he said. "She is free flowing now. The way she is tackling people she is definitely good."
Sunday's game
The Grizzlies fell Sunday in another close one, 1-0, to the Portland Pilots out of the West Coast Conference. The game was knotted at 0-0 until Portland found the back of the net midway through the second half. The defeat is the second in row for Montana, which lost a 2-1 double OT decision at Creighton a few nights ago on Thursday.
Montana had a handful of chances in the final 10 minutes but couldn't get any shots to hit. Despite the two early-season losses, Citowicki found some perspective.
"If we look at the overall big picture a couple years ago we would play teams out of the WCC and we would just get beat out quite comfortably," he said. "The fact that we can compete with teams like this now — physically, athletically — on those loose 50-50 balls that we can create chances, they can create chances, I am happy with where we are at. We just need to score the goals."
The Grizzlies (0-2) next take on Cal Poly (0-2) in San Luis Obispo, California, Thursday night.
