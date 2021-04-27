MISSOULA — Chris Citowicki feels he’s learned his lesson from his first trip to the NCAA women's soccer tournament in 2018.
Back then, in his first year as Montana’s head coach, his tactical approach was to key in on defense and see if the Griz could hold on against a Pac-12 team. The result was a 5-1 loss to Washington State that forced the Grizzlies to eventually change their identity to become an all-around team.
That identity shift, along with technology, has them soaring into the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons. They’ll get to test their approach on the big stage when they face South Carolina in a first-round game at 4 p.m. MT Wednesday in Wilson, North Carolina.
“We want to dominate all phases of the game,” Citowicki said. “I want to be the best defensive team. I want to be the team that has the ball more often than everybody else, has more shots, more corners, more everything. When you finish a game against us and walk off the field, I want teams to say, ‘Alright, we were just beat everywhere.’”
UM’s identity began to change with a shift in formation from one forward atop the attack to two forwards in hopes of creating more scoring threats. The offense has exploded to the tune of 2.04 goals per game this spring compared to 0.77 in 2018 and 0.73 in 2019.
Helping propel the new identity is North Dakota transfer Mimi Eiden, who’s atop the formation with senior Alexa Coyle. No longer is Coyle the sole focus of the opposing defense. If teams try to take away either of them, then the Griz have scoring threats behind them in Taylor Stoeger, the Big Sky tournament MVP, and Avery Adams.
“The scoring really came down to the maturity of the players, the technical development and then the fact that we set them up in a way that actually helped us better than previous years,” Citowicki said.
He wanted to go with two forwards when he took over, but the team struggled in non-conference play, so he went with one. UM got enough goals on counters or fast breaks to make the NCAA tournament in 2018 and win the Big Sky regular-season title in 2019, but when this fall season was postponed, Citowicki saw the chance to re-install the two-forward approach.
The was fortuitous timing because it was going to take time to get that set up, but UM also needed the correct kind of players to pull it off. Citowicki felt he finally had a midfield mature enough to be capable of handling the new style with players like Adams, a first-team All-Big Sky pick, and Rita Lang, an honorable mention pick.
“We committed to this new style, and that’s what we hung onto for the whole fall because it’s hard when you don’t play anybody,” Citowicki said. “We’re trying to be this new program, and let’s just pray that we get a season in the spring to show it off. I’m so glad we did.”
The defense hasn’t suffered with the increased focus on offense. It’s actually improved as their average goals allowed per game has decreased from 1.06 in 2018 to 0.78 in 2019 to 0.58 this spring. It helps that they have the Big Sky’s career shutouts leader in goalie Claire Howard and a first-team All-Big Sky defender in Taylor Hansen and second-team defender in Allie Larsen.
UM added to its defense with Molly Quarry, who played for the Canadian youth national team and chose the Griz over Power Five teams when she transferred this spring after just one semester at Nebraska. Recruiting players of her caliber was another lesson Citowicki learned from that NCAA tournament loss.
“Getting beat the way we got beat was awesome because you saw the level of athleticism and how much different it is and how much better it is,” Citowicki said. “That just fired me up to recruit even better. We had to not just out-recruit the Big Sky but out-recruit the region.”
The Griz are 9-1 with their new identity and are now looking to translate that season-long success into a win at the NCAA tournament. Big Sky teams have struggled there, going 1-21-2.
Montana will face a South Carolina team that’s gone to the NCAAs eight consecutive years and 13 of the past 14 years. The Gamecocks have experience in the tournament, but they have just four seniors and four juniors compared to seven sophomores and eight freshmen, although freshman Catherine Barry leads them with six goals, including four game-winners.
South Carolina did lose one of its premier players when first-team All-SEC centerback Anna Patten moved to England to play pro soccer for Arsenal in the PA Women’s Super League this spring. She had a team-high three assists and played the second-most minutes before she left.
The Gamecocks come in averaging 2.07 goals scored per game and 0.93 goals allowed per game in its possession-oriented play while going 10-4 overall. They’ve played just four games this spring after playing 10 in the fall, so they could be fresh or they could be rusty.
“Maybe that’s a leg up, maybe it’s not,” Citowicki said. “All I can tell you is that they’re ranked 18th in the nation for a good reason.”
To prepare for that challenge, Citowicki put together a 37-page scouting report for the game. It’s nearly double the 20-page report he puts together for a regular-season game, but he’s intent on being prepared for anything.
The question now is if the Griz can effectively execute their game plan after learning their lessons in 2018 and recreating their identity this year.
“I don’t want to go down there and just sit back in a block and defend,” Citowicki said. “We have to play our style. We’ve worked all year to develop this new identity, and it would be a shame to go into the biggest game of the year and hide it and say we’re not going to be that team. This is who we want to be, let’s take it up there and let’s take a couple swings and see if we can win this game.”
