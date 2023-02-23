Montana soccer team adds fourth goalkeeper for 2023 season UM sports information Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana soccer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Montana women’s soccer program has filled its goalkeeper needs for the 2023 season and beyond with the addition of Devan Webb, who signed a National Letter of Intent this month.Webb, from Magnolia, Texas, played club for Challenge SC, the team she was playing for when she caught the eye of Montana coach Chris Citowicki.“I was at an event and sat down to watch one of our 2024 commits and she happened to be playing against Devan’s team,” said Citowicki. “She was doing well. “I looked at the roster thinking she’s probably not available and yet she was, so we immediately started the process. Things moved pretty quickly from that point. Excited to add her to the program.”Her addition to the roster will give Montana four goalkeepers for the upcoming season: sophomore Shelby Stordahl, redshirt freshman Ashlyn Dvorak and incoming freshmen Bayliss Flynn and Webb.“A few years ago when we had three goalkeepers, two went out with an injury at a single practice and all of a sudden you’re left with one,” said Citowicki.“Immediately the idea of having four came in. It makes for a more competitive environment and gives us that coverage in case something does happen.”Montana used just one goalkeeper last season, with Camellia Xu playing every minute in goal. Xu, the Big Sky Conference Goalkeeper of the Year two seasons ago, will play at Minnesota next year.That leaves the Grizzlies without a goalkeeper on the 2023 roster who has played a minute of collegiate soccer. “They are in need to experience at the collegiate level, but if you look at the amount of talent, it’s pretty exciting,” said Citowicki.“They are immensely talented and the depth is scary good. It should set us up nicely for the next couple years.”The situation is similar to 2021, when Montana entered the season with questions about replacing Claire Howard, who in her final season with the Grizzlies set a new Big Sky record for career shutouts.Howard played every match for Montana for four seasons between 2017 and ’20.In stepped Xu, who led the Grizzlies to a 13-6-1 record in 2021 and a spot in the NCAA tournament. She was voted first-team All-Big Sky, Goalkeeper of the Year and MVP of the Big Sky tournament.Her position coach that season was J. Landham, who returned to the program last month after spending one season as the goalkeeper coach at Villanova.“This is very familiar territory for him. He’s been in this situation before, with Claire Howard, who was a leader in the program and the face of the program,” said Citowicki.“Then he starts working with Cam and let’s hope she can live up to that kind of level, and he took her to that level. Now he has to do that same process for somebody else.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured No. 1 Lewistown boys come in waves — with hopes to ride them to Class A gold 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments 'He is our guy:' Bozeman native Mack Anderson is the epitome of Montana's toughness Montana Tech men, Carroll women selected to host NAIA National Tournament opening rounds Betting on herself: Billings Senior's Lauren Cummings navigating college recruitment
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.