MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team battled Creighton to a 0-0 draw in its home debut on Thursday afternoon in the Rumble in the Rockies.
Creighton finished with five shots on goal to three for the Grizzlies. Camellia Xu made five saves for the hosts.
In the first game of the day in Missoula, Pittsburgh beat Gonzaga, 1-0. Montana will play Pittsburgh Sunday at 4 p.m.
—406mtsports.com
