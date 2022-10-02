MISSOULA — It was the same script and another frustrating end result for the Montana soccer team on Sunday, as the Grizzlies played well enough to win but came away without a victory for the third straight match.
Montana blitzed Eastern Washington early and often in front of a season-high crowd of 551 at South Campus Stadium, its entire offensive arsenal on display.
The crosses were on point, the shots from distance were quality, the passing was crisp, the looks at goal were abundant, the energy was high.
But in the end, the Grizzlies (4-4-6, 1-2-1 BSC) came up empty and had to settle for a 0-0 draw with the Eagles (5-5-4, 2-0-2 BSC).
It was Montana’s third consecutive match without a goal.
“Played well but same story as the other day. You’ve got to score goals. If you don’t score goals, you don’t win games,” said coach Chris Citowicki.
“That’s what we have to go back and try to fix. If that means moving people around, then maybe that’s what we have to start doing, because right now what we have isn’t working. We’ve got to improve in front of goal.”
Last Sunday, Montana had the chance to go up early at Portland State, didn’t and paid the price in a 1-0 loss. On Friday, Montana had the chance to go up early at home against Idaho, didn’t and paid the price in a 1-0 loss.
With dozens of Griz Soccer alumni in the stands on Sunday, Montana came out flying. Balls played forward into space for Skyleigh Thompson were an endless source of trouble for the Eagles. So was Maysa Walters, who left 75 minutes of her heart on the field.
Both players took four shots, putting two on goal.
But Kamryn Willoughby did enough in goal, and the Eagles played another ball off the goal line to keep the match scoreless through 45 minutes despite the Grizzlies owning 56 percent of the possession and doubling up Eastern on shots.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the first 20 minutes of the game,” said Citowicki. “We completely dominated and should have put the game away by then and didn’t.
“We take care of business in the first 20 minutes, we should be fine in every game we play, but the longer the game goes on as a tie, the more difficult it gets.”
Camellia Xu made a big save in the 17th minute and the Griz defense kept a sure goal out of the net in the 79th minute as Montana collected its seventh shutout of the season.
Center backs Allie Larsen and Charley Boone both played 90 minutes in front of Xu.
Montana outshot its opponent for the 12th time in 14 matches this season, finishing with a 16-12 advantage. Molly Massman took three shots, putting two on goal.
Montana will host preseason favorite Northern Colorado (4-7-3, 0-3-1 BSC) next Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bears are 0-7-1 in their last eight matches after opening the season 4-0-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.