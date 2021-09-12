MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team knocked off Boise State 1-0 Sunday at South Campus Stadium.
The Broncos (5-2-0), skilled and athletic from end line to end line, played at the high level one would expect from one of the top programs in the Mountain West Conference.
And on this day, Montana (3-4-0) matched it and got the better of Boise State when freshman Delaney Lou Schorr bodied in freshman Bella O’Brien’s corner kick in the 64th minute for the match’s only goal.
“All year we’ve talked about a theme of ‘why not?’ Why not us? Why can’t we win these types of games?” Citowicki said after the match.
“We reminded them of that at halftime. We’ve been in this position so many times, at halftime, 0-0 against a good team. It ends now. ‘Why not’ has to start being actions, so complete the game. Full focus, full concentration, wait for your moment.”
It almost didn’t happen, at least for Schorr. When Montana created a corner kick in the 64th minute, it was assistant coach Ashley Herndon who urged Citowicki, his mind understandably on bigger-picture things, to quickly sub the powerful 5-foot-10 forward, built for these moments, into the match.
It changed everything.
O’Brien ripped a corner that didn’t even get 10 feet off the ground, so well it was struck. It bounced past the first group of players to a Boise State defender playing the goal line. She didn’t clear it cleanly and Schorr and three Broncos all fell across the goal line, along with the ball.
