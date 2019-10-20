The Montana women's soccer team clinched a berth in the Big Sky tournament and goalkeeper Claire Howard set a program record in the Grizzlies' 4-0 win over Portland State on Sunday afternoon at South Campus Stadium.
It was the 25th career shutout for Howard, breaking the program record held by Kailey Norman.
“It’s huge praise for everybody who’s played in front of me all these seasons," Howard said in a UM press release. "This isn’t something I did alone. It started way before I got here with the defensive discipline, and I hope it continues long after. I’m just grateful to be with such great names in the record book.”
The teams played a scoreless first half, but the Griz took control with a flurry of goals early in the second half. Rita Lang scored in the 54th minute, Taylor Stoeger added another in the 56th and Lang tallied her second in the 57th minute. Sami Siems closed out the scoring in the 78th minute.
The Grizzlies (5-0-2 BSC) top the league standings with 17 points. Then follow Eastern Washington with 16 points and Northern Colorado with 14.
Montana will close the regular season with a showdown in Greeley next Sunday against the Bears, a matchup of the two teams who met in last year’s Big Sky title match. Three days later, Montana will be in Cheney to face the Eagles in a rescheduled match from last month that was snowed out.
A week after that, the six-team Big Sky tournament opens in Greeley.
