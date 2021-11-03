MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team, the No. 2 seed for the Big Sky Conference Championship, will begin play in the tournament on Friday with a semifinal showdown against No. 6 seed Sacramento State at 11 a.m. at Jackson Stadium in Greeley, Colorado.
The Hornets advanced with a 1-0 win over No. 3-seeded Northern Arizona on Wednesday. Tiffany Miras scored in the 83rd minute on an assist from Ele Avery.
The Grizzlies (11-5-1) beat the Hornets (5-11-2) on Oct. 1 in Missoula in a tense, nerve-racking match, 1-0. Caitlin Rogers scored the only goal on an assist by Taylor Hansen in the 37th minute. Both teams finished with 10 shots.
If Montana wins Friday, it will play in the championship match on Sunday at noon. The winner of the title match will earn an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
The Grizzlies are riding the momentum of a four-match winning streak and have just one loss in their last 12 matches. They have scored multiple goals in four consecutive matches, just the second time that’s happened under fourth-year coach Chris Citowicki.
“Tournament time. I hate it and love it at the same time," the coach said. "I just have to find ways to zone out and not think about it. That’s my plan.
"... We’ve got to be a good, mature team that plays like it’s been in these spots before. There is nothing we can say before. It’s just experience. It’s having been here before and knowing what’s expected. You have to know what to do and you have to impose yourself.”
