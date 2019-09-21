A header off a corner kick in the final minute of the first half proved to be the difference on Friday night as San Francisco defeated the Montana soccer team 1-0 under the lights of USF’s Negoesco Stadium.
Izzie Lueken’s corner kick was played to the far post, where Mia Villegas redirected the ball past a Montana defender for the only score in a match with limited quality chances for either team.
The win upped the Dons’ record to 6-3-0. Two of those losses have come against teams ranked in the top five nationally — USC and Stanford.
The Grizzlies (1-4-3) were shut out for the fifth time this season in eight matches.
“I loved the effort put forth by us. We just need to get better at executing our moments. That’s it,” said coach Chris Citowicki, whose team limited the high-scoring Dons to just five shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.