The Montana women's soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Washington State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday night.
Marin Whieldon gave Cougs a 1-0 lead when she scored on an assist by Mykiaa Minniss at 36:44 in the first half. The Cougs dominated the first half, with 11 shots, including three on goal, to one shot for the Grizzlies. Washington State held a 6-0 edge in corner kicks in the first half.
The Cougs added insurance goals in the 78th and 82nd minutes. Sydney Pulver scored on a penalty kick and Grayson St. Lynch had an unassisted goal. Washington State finished with a whopping 20-2 edge in shots.
Montana has a 1-6 record in the NCAA tournament. The Grizzlies' lone win was a 1-0 victory at Washington State in 2000. (Montana also won a play-in match in 2000, a 6-0 home win over Northwestern State, to advance to face the Cougars.)
