It took nearly 100 minutes, but Northern Colorado knocked off regular-season champion Montana 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference soccer tournament Friday in Greeley, Colorado.
It was the Grizzlies' first loss to a league opponent in 17 games. Northern Colorado (8-10-4) will face Eastern Washington on Sunday for the title and the league's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Eastern downed Sac State 2-1 in double overtime to advance.
Northern Colorado led 1-0 on a goal by Maddie Barkow in the 15th minute. Montana couldn't get the equalizer until the 80th minute when Alexa Coyle scored on an assist from McKenzie Kilpatrick.
That's the way it stayed until the 10th minute of overtime when UNC's Taylor Bray scored her sixth goal of the season to send the Bears to the title game.
Montana record-setting goalkeeper Claire Howard finished with five saves.
The Griz finished the season at 7-6-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.