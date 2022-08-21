MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team had a rocky week in the Rumble in the Rockies showcase event at South Campus Stadium.
After playing Creighton to a scoreless tie in their season debut on Thursday, the Grizzlies dropped a 2-0 decision to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Amanda West scored the first goal for the Panthers. She found an opening in the bottom left corner off a feed from Landy Mertz in the 56th minute.
Pittsburgh added an insurance goal in the 79th minute. Bri Hilsenteger used her right foot to boot the ball into the top left corner of the goal. Leah Pais was credited with an assist.
Pittsburgh, who finished 2-0 at the event with a 1-0 win over Gonzaga Thursday, piled up 16 shots to nine for Montana. Pitt held a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.
Camellia Xu made three saves for Montana. Caitlyn Lazzarini had three saves for the Panthers.
Creighton and Gonzaga played to a 1-1 tie in the other Rumble in the Rockies match Sunday. Montana will host Wyoming on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at South Campus Stadium.
