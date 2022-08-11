MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team, which has won a Big Sky Conference championship in each of coach Chris Citowicki’s first four seasons, has been picked second in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll, the Big Sky office announced Thursday morning.

Montana came in behind perennial contender and nemesis Northern Colorado. The Bears, with a league record of 8-1-0, won the regular-season title last fall and collected six of the nine available first-place votes in this year’s poll.

Weber State came in third and picked up the other first-place vote. The Grizzlies defeated the Wildcats in last year’s Big Sky tournament championship match to send them to their third NCAA tournament under Citowicki.

Northern Arizona and Idaho rounded out the top five. They were followed by Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Portland State and Idaho State.

—406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments