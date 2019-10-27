The Montana women's soccer team remained unbeaten in Big Sky Conference matches by playing to a 1-1 draw with Northern Colorado on Sunday in Greeley.

The Griz moved to 6-5-6 overall, 5-0-3 in league play with only Wednesday's regular-season finale at Eastern Washington left on the slate. Northern Colorado moved to 6-10-4, 4-2-3.

Montana got on the board first in the 14th minute on a goal from Rita Lang, her fourth of the season. Northern Colorado's only score came on an own-goal in the 36th minute.

Montana keeper Claire Howard made five saves the rest of the way while UNC' Ashley Franza stopped five shots as well.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments