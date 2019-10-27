The Montana women's soccer team remained unbeaten in Big Sky Conference matches by playing to a 1-1 draw with Northern Colorado on Sunday in Greeley.
The Griz moved to 6-5-6 overall, 5-0-3 in league play with only Wednesday's regular-season finale at Eastern Washington left on the slate. Northern Colorado moved to 6-10-4, 4-2-3.
Montana got on the board first in the 14th minute on a goal from Rita Lang, her fourth of the season. Northern Colorado's only score came on an own-goal in the 36th minute.
Montana keeper Claire Howard made five saves the rest of the way while UNC' Ashley Franza stopped five shots as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.