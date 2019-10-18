Montana and Sacramento State played to a 0-0 draw in a Big Sky Conference soccer match Friday afternoon at South Campus Stadium.

Montana remained unbeaten in league matches at 4-0-2, 5-5-5 overall. Sac State is 2-0-4, 8-1-6.

Montana owned an 18-9 edge in shots, but couldn't get the ball past Sac State keeper Aaliyah Fesili, who made eight saves. Montana keeper Claire Howard made four stops.

Sac State owned a 7-3 edge in corner kicks in a chippy match that saw 30 fouls whistled, 19 against the Griz. Three players were given yellow cards, two more Sac State.

