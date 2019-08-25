Sunday, a late-August day in Fargo, N.D., had Montana soccer coach Chris Citowicki thinking back to November.
Over five days in Ogden, Utah, last fall, the Grizzlies won three times to claim the Big Sky Conference championship, a team rolling at just the right time.
Considering his team’s performance against North Dakota State on Sunday, against a team picked third in the Summit League preseason poll, these Grizzlies, picked third in the Big Sky, are well ahead of schedule.
After conceding the day’s opening goal in the 30th minute, the rest of the match was all Montana. Over the final 50 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, the Grizzlies outshot the Bison 19-3.
Yes, the 1-1 draw, the result of Alexa Coyle’s goal in the 65th minute, was maybe a bit unfair, but the outcome was secondary to the overall performance.
“Our response (to their goal) was a little slow, then we came out in the second half and played like we did in playoffs. We absolutely dominated the game,” said Citowicki, whose team had a 22-8 advantage in shots for the match, 9-3 in corner kicks.
“We hit the post. We hit the crossbar. We had balls cleared off the line. We were just outright dominant. We missed an opportunity (for a road win), but at the same time, the way we just played made me feel like November all over again. It’s nice to see us competing at that level so early in the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.