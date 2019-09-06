The Montana women's soccer team's game against UC Santa Barbara fell victim to Friday night's thunderstorms.
The teams battled to a 0-0 stalemate through 45 minutes at South Campus Stadium. Play never resumed in the second half. A game can't become official until 70 minutes are played, so it will go down as no result.
Each team took five shots with two going on goal in the first half.
Montana will need to wait until next week for its home opener. The Griz travel to Cal on Sunday for a 2 p.m. game, then return home to face Cal Poly on Sept. 13.
