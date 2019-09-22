MORAGA, Calif. — The Montana women's soccer team was shut out for the second match in a row Sunday, dropping a 1-0 decision at Saint Mary's.

The Griz, 1-5-3, were coming off a 1-0 shutout loss at San Francisco on Friday.

The Gaels scored in the 54th minute on a shot by Anna Parker. Keeper Maleah Milner came up with three saves to make the lone goal stand up.

Montana keeper Claire Howard made six saves to keep the Griz in the game.

Montana returns to action Friday at Idaho.

