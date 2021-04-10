Eastern Washington scored twice in the first half and the game-winner in the first overtime to hand the Montana soccer team a 3-2 loss on Friday night at Missoula County Stadium.
It was the first setback of the season for the Grizzlies (7-1-0) after opening the spring with seven consecutive victories.
Montana allowed one goal through its first seven matches. Eastern Washington (5-3-1) doubled that total before Friday’s match was 26 minutes in.
Needing a result to keep their hopes of advancing to next week’s Big Sky Conference tournament alive, the Eagles scored in the 23rd minute and added another in the 26th to go up 2-0.
It marked the first time this season Montana has trailed in a match.
“Even at 2-0, it was never a feeling of, they’re the better team, it’s all over, because the chances we were creating were phenomenal,” UM coach Chris Citowicki said.
“We left a lot of very good opportunities on the table that could have won the game.”
Taylor Stoeger had a header off a corner kick in the 19th minute that appeared destined to open the scoring, but EWU goalkeeper Kelsee Winston made the save, one of six for her on the night.
Rita Lang forced Winston to make another save after Montana had fallen behind 2-0, which was the score at the half.
“We were creating great moments. I really liked it, so our halftime conversation was, just score one. Score one and you’ll get right back in it, and then use that to try to win the game,” said Citowicki.
Rally falls short for Montana softball team
The Montana softball team dropped the final game of its Big Sky Conference series at Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon, falling 9-7 to the Bears at Gloria Rodriguez Field in Greeley.
The Grizzlies (9-24, 3-6 BSC) fell behind 4-0, 6-1 and 8-2 before mounting a seventh-inning rally that brought the go-ahead run to the plate.
Montana lost all three games to Northern Colorado (9-19, 5-4 BSC) and has dropped six straight league contests after opening 3-0.
Montana fell behind on Saturday when the Bears put up four runs in the bottom of the second off starter Tristin Achenbach. Montana scored one in the third on an outfield error and another in the fourth on a two-out steal attempt that allowed a runner to score from third.
The Grizzlies scored twice in the sixth, on Maygen McGrath’s ninth home run of the season and on an RBI double by McKenna Tjaden. Tjaden’s double extended her hitting streak to 10 games. It marks just the 11th time in program history a player has had a hitting streak reach 10.
Trailing 9-4 going into the seventh, Montana put up five hits and scored three runs. McGrath had an RBI ground out, Cami Sellers an RBI double and Kylie Becker an RBI single. With runners on first and second and the go-ahead run at the plate, the game ended on a fly out.
—UM sports information
