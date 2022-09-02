MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team picked up its first win of the season on Friday afternoon, dominating MSU Billings 6-0 at South Campus Stadium.
The Grizzlies (1-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and ended the match with a 30-2 advantage in shots. It was the 12th time in program history Montana has scored six goals or more in a match.
Kayla Rendon Bushmaker, Ally Henrikson and Riley O’Brien all scored their first career goals, Delaney Lou Schorr headed in a pair of goals, and Allie Larsen notched career goal No. 2.
Maysa Walters assisted on Montana’s last three goals. It was just the eighth time in program history a Grizzly has had three or more assists in a match.
Montana coach Chris Citowicki went 22 players deep, with everyone playing at least 16 minutes. Freshmen Reeve Borseth and Georgia Boone both made their collegiate debuts.
“The quality of depth was really impressive today. For them to all come out and play at such a high level and continue creating chances was just beautiful,” said Citowicki.
“Very, very proud of everybody who played today.”
It was the first time Montana has scored six goals in a match since last September’s 6-0 home win over Texas Southern. The Grizzlies also led that match 5-0 at the half.
Montana outshot MSU Billings 17-0 in the first half, putting eight of those on goal. It was just the second time since 1999 that Montana has scored five first-half goals.
“We talked about it at halftime. We’re not going to go out there and take it easy and think this is just a cakewalk since you’re doing so well,” said Citowicki.
“We’re going to continue respecting them and respecting the sport. We’re going to sub a lot and I expect the people who come on, whoever is on the field, to do a good job.”
—UM sports information
