MISSOULA — The Montana softball team opened its three-game series at Sacramento State with a pair of losses on Friday afternoon at Shea Stadium.
The Hornets (24-20, 8-3 BSC) cruised in the opener, winning 9-1 in six innings. In Game 2, Sacramento State used a two-run home run in the sixth to win 2-1 and spoil a quality outing by Allie Brock.
The Grizzlies (18-22, 5-8 BSC) have dropped six of their last seven Big Sky Conference games after opening league 4-2.
The highlight in the opener came in the top of the first, when Maygen McGrath hit a two-out, solo home run to left, her 14th of the season and her fourth in four games.
It tied her with Delene Colburn for the most home runs in a season in program history. It was McGrath’s 39th career home run, leaving her six behind Colburn’s program record.
Montana’s only other hit in the game was a Cami Sellers single in the sixth as Sacramento State starter Marissa Bertuccio improved to 16-7.
McGrath’s home run stood up until the bottom of the fourth, when the Hornets put up four runs on three hits and four walks.
Sacramento State added five in the bottom of the sixth, including a walk-off home run by Nikki Barboza on a 0-1 pitch with two outs.
Facing the same lineup in Game 2, Brock set down the first 11 Hornets she faced before allowing a walk and single in the fourth.
She took a 1-0 lead to the sixth courtesy of Elise Ontiveros’s two-out RBI single in the third. The Grizzlies would leave the bases loaded in the third and left 10 on for the game.
The Hornets won it in the sixth. Samantha Parish had a one-out single and Lexie Webb followed with a long ball to right that hit off the top of the fence and went over for her league-leading 16th home run.
Sellers nearly tied it in the top of the seventh, but her deep fly to right was caught on the warning track.
Brock (9-12) took the loss despite allowing just five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Dana Butterfield (9-10), who took the loss in Game 1, set down the final two Hornet hitters.
Kylie Becker, Elise Ontiveros and Jaxie Klucewich all had two hits as Montana outhit Sacramento State 10-5.
The teams will conclude their series on Saturday with a final game at 1 p.m. (MT).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.