Montana was swept for the second consecutive series as its losing streak hit six games with a 9-7 loss to Northern Colorado on Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.
The Griz battled back from deficits of 4-0, 6-1 and 8-2 to bring the go-ahead run to the plate in the final inning before coming up short. The loss dropped them to 9-24 overall and 3-6 in the Big Sky, while UNC improved to 9-19, 5-4.
UM trailed 9-4 heading to the seventh inning before Maygen McGrath had an RBI groundout, Cami Sellers added an RBI double and Kylie Becker had an RBI single in three straight at-bats to pull UM within 9-7. Jessica McAlister singled to put the tying run on first, but McKenna Tjaden flied out to end the game.
The Griz out-hit UNC 13-12 and got nine hits off starter Erin Caviness but managed just four runs in the opening 6.1 innings. They then struck for three runs off reliever Maggie Thurnston in the final 0.2 innings but didn't draw a walk all day while striking out four times.
UM ace pitcher Tristin Achenbach (6-12) gave up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one in the first 2.2 innings. Ashley Ward allowed two runs in one inning, and Allie Brock surrendered one in the final 2.1 innings.
The Griz return home for a doubleheader against Carroll College on Wednesday before finishing the regular season with three-game series against Southern Utah (5-1 in Big Sky), Idaho State (0-6) and Weber State (6-0). UM is fifth out of seven teams in the Big Sky standings.
