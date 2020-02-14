The Montana softball team lost two games Friday at the Marucci Desert Classic, falling 4-3 in extra innings to Utah Valley and 2-0 to host UNLV.
The Griz (4-4), who lost to UNLV 8-0 on Thursday, gave the Rebels all they could handle in the rematch. Michael Hood held them hitless until the fourth inning when one pitch determined the outcome of the game. Following a walk, Mia Trejo launched a two-run homer to put the Rebels on top to stay.
The Griz had six hits to just two for the Rebels, but couldn't push a run across the plate.
Utah Valley scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to knock off the Griz 4-3 in Montana's first game Friday.
The Griz had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth. Kylie Becker started the inning on second base in the first extra inning. Cami Sellers singled and Becker came around to score on an error by the left fielder, but that was as much damage as the Griz could manage.
Peyton Prigge and Abby Doughty had run-scoring singles in the bottom half to give the Wolverines the win.
Michaela Hood took the loss in relief of Tristin Achenbach. Hood allowed seven hits and two runs in three innings of work.
Montana will play twice Saturday, facing Utah Valley at 11 a.m. and Weber State at 1:30 p.m.
