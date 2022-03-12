MISSOULA — The Montana softball team lost 4-3 to Seattle on Saturday afternoon at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula as the second of three days of the Montana Invitational wrapped up.
Seattle defeated DePaul 3-1 in the opening game on Saturday.
The Grizzlies (9-14) built a 3-0 lead through four innings, but the Redhawks (14-10) scored four runs on five hits in the top of the fifth and held on for its third straight win.
Montana left 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the bottom of the second and bottom of the seventh innings.
“We had a couple opportunities when we put people on and didn’t cash in. They strung some hits together and took the lead with it,” said coach Melanie Meuchel.
“I thought we played hard. I thought we played aggressive. We just fell a little short.”
Montana opened the scoring in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Elise Ontiveros, her first RBI of the season.
The Grizzlies still had the bases loaded with one out, but Seattle got a force out at home and a ground out to get out of the inning with only a 1-0 deficit.
Cami Sellers made it 2-0 in the bottom of the third with a leadoff home run to center, Jaxie Klucewich had an RBI ground out in the fourth to make it 3-0.
Seattle scored all four of its runs in the fifth with two outs. An RBI single to center made it 3-1, a two-run triple to right-center tied the score at 3-3.
Dana Butterfield got the start and was relieved by Allie Brock after giving up the tying triple.
Brock forced a ground ball by the first batter she faced, but an infield error allowed the go-ahead run to score. Brock got out of the fifth with a ground out and pitched hitless sixth and seventh innings.
Presley Jantzi had a double in the fifth and Montana drew two walks in the sixth, but the score remained 4-3 entering the seventh inning.
Stefanie Madrigal, who pitched a five-hit shutout against DePaul earlier in the day, came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh.
After getting a ground out, she allowed a single through the right side by Maygen McGrath, then walked Jantzi and Kylie Becker on nine pitches to load the bases with one out.
She got a ground ball to third for a force out at home for the second out and picked up her first save of the season with a fly out to center.
Butterfield took the loss to drop to 4-6, McGrath and Jantzi both had two hits.
Montana is scheduled to face Seattle at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the Redhawks play DePaul at 10 a.m.
“This group always responds,” said Meuchel. “They are tough, smart, competitive individuals who love to be out on the field. They’ll give every effort that’s asked of them and more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.