MISSOULA — Kylie Hayton had a straightforward goal heading into her senior season with the Montana softball team: win the Big Sky Conference regular-season title.
It’s something the Griz have yet to accomplish in their six seasons of existence, and she wanted to be part of that feat. It also would’ve led to another ring for Hayton and her fellow seniors, who were freshmen when Montana won the conference tournament.
More importantly to her, winning the regular-season crown would mean the Griz would host the 2021 conference tournament in front of their dedicated fans, another first. That would’ve been a perk for the returners, not Hayton, but it’s that team-first attitude that drives Hayton, partly why she played through a broken foot this past season in hopes of achieving that dream.
“Anyone can win the Big Sky tournament, and the best team usually does, but I feel the conference title is a lot harder to get, so I think that’s more impressive,” Hayton said. “You always want to bring it back to your fans for the next year because the tournament would be held there. I wouldn’t be playing in it, but I would love to go watch it in the stands. That would be so awesome. For the girls that are playing, I think it’d be way easier to take finals while you’re at your own school, too.”
Hayton wasn’t able to accomplish that goal. The season was canceled in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting a sudden halt to the Grizzlies’ best-ever 24-game start. She had the opportunity to return for another year when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to seniors in spring sports, but she decided to move on after much deliberation.
Hayton is now onto the next phase of her life: going to nursing school. Montana doesn’t offer nursing, so she’d have to start working on another degree or begin grad school for something that wouldn’t apply to her nursing outlook. Now graduated, she recently began working on getting her Certified Nursing Assistant License so that she can apply for nursing school.
“It was probably one of the harder decisions of my life,” Hayton said of not returning. “It was harder than making the decision where to go to college at. Kind of needed to move. Sadly, everything good has to end.”
Hayton knows all about the hospital. She broke her foot this past January and tore an ACL right before her senior year in high school. The latter led to her worrying the Griz would rescind their scholarship, something she worked toward since starting T-ball at 4 years old in Bow, Washington, an hour north of Seattle, and traveled up to 90 minutes for club team practices.
Hayton, who considered playing college soccer as a two-sport athlete, became an Academic All-Big Sky selection at UM and graduated with a degree in health and human performance last month. She changed her intended career path to nursing instead of getting into physical therapy when she volunteered at a hospital in Washington and enjoyed the experience.
“It’s just really nice helping people out and knowing you’re changing someone’s life for better,” she offered. “That’s pretty cool.”
On the field, Hayton was worried that she’d never be as fast as she was before the ACL injury. Turns out she’s felt faster. She stole 11 bases at UM, the fifth most in program history, while making 73 starts and playing in 138 games.
Coming off the injury, Hayton played sparingly as a freshman, jumping from her junior year of high school to D-I softball with brief playing time during the summer. The Griz had a deep outfield anyway, but she was eager to contribute and ended up being a reliable pinch-runner.
“She is probably one of the fastest athletes we’ve ever had at the University of Montana,” said third-year head coach Melanie Meuchel, who’s been with the program all six seasons.
Hayton continued to work her way into the lineup as a sophomore, starting 22 of 44 games. She broke out as a junior, starting in 44 of 50 games and swiping a career-best eight bags. She hit a career-high .274 by using her left-handed slap hitting, which she first tried as a high school junior when college coaches told her she’d have better opportunities to get a scholarship if she switched from being a right-handed hitter so she could better use her speed.
The breakthrough last spring was what Hayton was looking for and what excited Meuchel, who saw the athletic Hayton keep applying herself through the pinch-running and pinch-hitting to gain consistency that warranted a regular spot in right field or center field. That approach of being a tireless worker can translate to her next chapter as an orthopedic nurse.
“Kylie Hayton is a true team player,” Meuchel said. “That’s not the first thing where players are like, ‘Oh, yay, I’m a role player.’ Everyone wants to start, and you hope and dream as a coach that’s what people want to be and they’re not just happy to be here. Kylie, every single day for four years, worked her tail off. She competed, gave everything she had, definitely had a good leadership role for our program and did what was asked with a lot of pride and commitment.”
Coming off that year, Hayton was hoping to have a big senior year and lead the Griz to that elusive regular-season title. However, she suffered what she thought was a bad ankle sprain in January.
She later found out it was a broken foot, and it prevented her from playing as much as she would’ve liked. She fought through the pain, taking part in 13 games.
When the season was canceled, one consequence was another missed Senior Night for Hayton, who had been sidelined with that ACL injury as a high school senior. There’s also the sense of a missed opportunity to go out with a ring after winning one as a freshman.
She’ll remember making friends and hanging out with her teammates and coaches, going on road trips that took them across the country. There’s also the program’s first win over a ranked team when the Griz beat No. 23 Arkansas this spring, something that’s seared into Hayton’s mind.
Then there’s the majesty of Missoula she’ll miss. She’s already planning on coming back at some point to do some skiing. Maybe she’ll soon have that opportunity to return for a conference tournament in Missoula, her favorite environment anywhere in the league.
“We have the best facilities by far in the Big Sky,” Hayton said. “I’m like, ‘Wow we are lucky to play here.’ Then our fans, no one compares to them. They sell it out when it’s pouring down rain or snowing. No one has an indoor facility like us. No one has the field. No one has the view either. It’s amazing. In the outfield, I get to look at all the mountains. No one’s even comparable to us.”
